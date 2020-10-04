A year like no other…
Welcome to the 2021 edition of the Marietta Daily Journal’s Factbook — the newspaper’s 44th consecutive year of publishing the information and data that makes Cobb County and its citizens unique in the Georgia landscape.
This year, like the rest of the world, Cobb has been knocked down by the global Covid-19 pandemic. Residents, government bodies and businesses are facing unknowns and uncertainties. However, in the face of adversity, Cobb’s collective communities are adapting, recovering and growing stronger. Cobb has always been a special place but the true spirit and heart of the county has been on full display in recent months. Our heroic healthcare workers, public safety, military, not for profits, business leaders, elected officials, faith communities and neighbors helping neighbors have enabled us to navigate this invisible threat.
In this unprecedented time, local news and facts have also mattered more than ever. Our team of reporters and editors has produced thousands of articles highlighting our community and keeping residents informed. Facts matter and this year’s Factbook is full of them.
Factbook 2021 is the perfect guide for the newcomer wanting to know more about the place they now call home, but also serves as a refresher for those families who’ve called Cobb home for generations.
From Dobbins Air Reserve Base and Lockheed to Truist Park and the Atlanta Braves to our schools, hospitals, churches, museums, festivals and entertainers, they are all covered.
Throughout the magazine, readers are greeted by a thriving community of merchants advertising their wares and services. We ask that you take note of their message. They play a critical role in creating the high quality of life Cobb residents enjoy today.
Thank you for supporting this newspaper and we hope you enjoy this year’s edition of Cobb’s Factbook.
-Otis A. Brumby III, publisher
