By Emily Boorstein
Cobb Countians with a penchant for straight-from-the-farm fruits and veggies know to skip the grocery store and head to the Marietta Square Farmers Market.
The downtown staple has been operating on weekends for 18 years and connects shoppers to bread, locally harvested honey, produce, flowers and even mushrooms.
The market operates year-round and just about anybody there will use one word to describe what they find: Fresh.
“I’m just here to look at all the vegetables and all the fresh produce,” said Lauren Reagan of Kennesaw one morning in August.Jason Cook, operations manager of Spreading Oaks Farm in Dallas, used the word to describe his organically grown produce.
“The fresh produce has a better flavor, better shelf life and a higher nutritional content than what you can buy at the supermarket,” he said.
Market director Johnny Fulmer said all the products are produced in Georgia.
“You’re talking to the person that grew it, picked it and is selling it,” he said, and added there’s no admission fee.
Fulmer said the idea for the farmers market came after a trip to New York.
“We went to the grain market on Union Square. And it was a happening place, great restaurants. A lot of people, a lot of vegetables. And on the way home, my wife said, ‘you know, if they can do that in New York City, we ought to be able to do it in Marietta.’”
Vendors and shoppers extol the market’s variety and, like Fulmer, praised meeting the people responsible for the products.
Beekeeper Amber Swearingen of Kennesaw-based Hometown Honey called the market a “social gathering where you get to know the farmers” and help small businesses.
“It’s a great open space, so it’s not clustered like a Walmart or Kroger,” she said. “You get to meet the people that actually grow your food or harvest your honey. You get to know the faces behind the products and you can ask them questions.”
Getting to know the vendors can be easy to do since many of them have sold their wares at the market for a long time, such as Brian Grazer of Canton. He and his wife, Leanna, specialize in perennial flowers and trees and have been selling at the Marietta Farmers Market for nine years.
“It’s a great selection of vendors; they don’t have a whole lot of overrides of people selling the same thing,” he said. “And most of the vendors that are here, I would say conservatively 70% of them have been coming here for years.”
To do that, Grazer said sellers have to keep customers happy.
“Instead of buying on emotions, we try to figure out what kind of areas they have, how much sunlight’s going on. That way they get the right plant for the right space, and then happy customers always try to come back.”
Mari Quita of Marietta said she likes to go to the market every week.
“We try to get kale and spinach, peaches. I love the fresh blueberries over here. That gentleman said that business has been in his family for generations. So I really love supporting that,” she said.
Newcomers won’t be disappointed, either.
Eric and Julie Holifield recently moved to just outside of Smyrna. They were looking for a new place to shop and would “absolutely” come back to the Marietta Square Farmers Market.
“We were looking for fresh flowers, oyster mushrooms — because we’re vegan — and fresh produce and tomatoes,” Julie Holifield said. “We found everything we came looking for.”
That included a bouquet of sunflowers, which the Holifields traded off carrying as they continued to peruse the market.
“We love sunflowers, yellow’s my favorite color so you put them together and there you go,” Julie Holifield said. “You’ve got some amazing people.”
