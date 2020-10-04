Mausami Porwal
-Teacher
-Lives in Marietta
-Favorite Restaurant? Red Thai
-Favorite Entertainment menu?- East Cobb Avenues
-Favorite Dessert Spot? Cold Stone
Brooke Hadfield
-Works for Ambulance Company
-Lives in Marietta
-Favorite Kid Friendly entertainment venue? Skateboard park off Jiles Rd.
-Favorite Restaurant? Chipotle
-Favorite Dessert Spot? Bruster’s
Alex Rodiek
-Musician
-Favorite Restaurant? The Local, has amazing fried chicken
-Favorite Dessert Spot? Kroger’s Private Selection Cookies and Cream Ice Crean
-Favorite local coffee shop? Cool Beans Coffee Shop
-Favorite Entertainment Venue? The Strand, plays at The Strand often
Mariah Rutledge
-Manager
-Lives in Marietta
-Favorite Restaurant? Taqueria Tsunami
-Favorite Dessert spot? Tiny Bubbles Tea Bar
-Favorite Entertainment Venue? Truist Park/Battery
Jack Harshaw
-Retired
-Lives in Marietta
-Favorite Restaurant? L On North
-Favorite Place to Relax? Marietta Square
Chidi Azuh
-Graphic Designer
-Lives in Marietta
-Favorite Restaurant? Taqueria Tsunami
-Favorite Entertainment Venue? Andretti’s
Jayna Patel
-Pharmacist
-Lives in Marietta
-Favorite Entertainment Menu? Truist Park/Battery, because their 5 kids love it there
-Favorite Restaurant? Seed Kitchen and Bar and Los Bravos
Tracey Hatcher
-Vice President of Design in Construction
-Lives in Marietta
-Favorite Restaurant? Silla Del Toro, because the mixologist Kennith makes the best Gin and Tonics
-Favorite Entertainment Venue? Battery
-Favorite Place to Shop? Casa Blanca
