How Cobb Stacks Up
(Data from U.S. Census bureau)
Population (July 2019)
Cobb: 760,141
Fulton: 1,063,937
DeKalb: 759,297
Gwinnett: 936,250
Cherokee: 258,773
Households
Cobb: 277,222
Fulton: 400,016
DeKalb: 277,757
Gwinnett: 288,724
Cherokee: 85,825
Veterans
Cobb: 42,191
Fulton: 42,640
DeKalb: 36,795
Gwinnett: 38,005
Cherokee: 14,278
Median Gross Rent
Cobb: $1,157
Fulton: $1,150
DeKalb: $1,116
Gwinnett: $1,203
Cherokee: $1,184
Housing Units
Cobb: 304,819
Fulton: 488,670
DeKalb: 317,646
Gwinnett: 316,334
Cherokee: 97,492
Persons under 18
Cobb: 23.3%
Fulton: 21.4%
DeKalb: 23%
Gwinnett: 26.6%
Cherokee: 23.9%
Persons 65+
Cobb: 12.7%
Fulton: 12%
DeKalb: 12.9%
Gwinnett: 10.5%
Cherokee: 14.5%
Population change from April 2010 to July 2019
Cobb: 10.5%
Fulton: 15.6%
DeKalb: 9.7%
Gwinnett: 16.3%
Cherokee: 20.7%
Population per square mile
Cobb: 2,026.4
Fulton: 1,748
DeKalb: 2,585.7
Gwinnett: 1,871.2
Cherokee: 508.3
Persons per household
Cobb: 2.65
Fulton: 2.47
DeKalb: 2.63
Gwinnett: 3.11
Cherokee: 2.8
Living in the same house as one year ago:
Cobb: 83.4%
Fulton: 81.9%
DeKalb: 82.4%
Gwinnett: 87.6%
Cherokee: 87.1%
Race
Cobb
White: 62.4%
Black: 28.8%
Hispanic/Latino: 13.3%
Asian: 5.6%
White non-Hispanic: 51.1%
Two or more races: 2.6%
Fulton
White: 45.5%
Black: 44.5%
Hispanic/Latino: 7.2%
Asian: 7.6%
White non-Hispanic: 39.6%
Two or more races: 2.2%
DeKalb
White: 35.9%
Black: 54.8%
Hispanic/Latino: 8.5%
Asian: 6.5%
White non-Hispanic: 29.3%
Two or more races: 2.2%
Gwinnett
White: 53.8%
Black: 29.8%
Hispanic/Latino: 21.7%
Asian: 12.5%
White non-Hispanic: 35.4%
Two or more races: 2.9%
Cherokee
White: 87.4%
Black: 7.7%
Hispanic/Latino: 11.1%
Asian: 2.1%
White non-Hispanic: 77.8%
Two or more races: 2.2%
Median household income:
Cobb: $75,153
Fulton: $64,787
DeKalb: $59,280
Gwinnett: $67,769
Cherokee: $79,670
Owner-occupied housing unit rate
Cobb: 64.3%
Fulton: 51.5%
DeKalb: 54.3%
Gwinnett: 66.2%
Cherokee: 76.6%
Persons in poverty
Cobb: 9.1%
Fulton: 13.5%
DeKalb: 14.3%
Gwinnett: 9.2%
Cherokee: 7.4%
Civilian labor force (percent of population 16+)
Cobb: 70.1%
Fulton: 67.6%
DeKalb: 69.1%
Gwinnett: 69.1%
Cherokee: 68.1%
Retail sales per capita:
Cobb: $14,657
Fulton: $13,687
DeKalb: $11,252
Gwinnett: $15,051
Cherokee: $10,264
Percent who speak a language other than English at home
Cobb: 20.8%
Fulton: 15.9%
DeKalb: 19.0%
Gwinnett: 34.7%
Cherokee: 11.5%
Foreign-born
Cobb: 15.7%
Fulton: 12.7%
DeKalb: 16.4%
Gwinnett: 25.3%
Cherokee: 8.8%
Mean travel time to work (minutes)
Cobb: 31.9
Fulton: 28.5
DeKalb: 32.2
Gwinnett: 34.0
Cherokee: 35.5
Land area (square miles)
Cobb: 339.55
Fulton: 526.64
DeKalb: 267.58
Gwinnett: 430.38
Cherokee: 421.67
High school graduates (percent 25 or older)
Cobb: 91.8%
Fulton: 92.1%
DeKalb: 89.0%
Gwinnett: 87.7%
Cherokee: 91.4%
Bachelor’s degree or higher
Cobb: 46.5%
Fulton: 51.4%
DeKalb: 43.4%
Gwinnett: 36.1%
Cherokee: 37.0%
Total retail sales, $1,000 (2012)
Cobb: 10,368,694
Fulton: 13,382,679
DeKalb: 7,956,518
Gwinnett: 12,673,392
Cherokee: 2,271,598
Per capita income in past 12 months (2018 dollars)
Cobb: $38,268
Fulton: $43,707
DeKalb: $34,100
Gwinnett: $29,474
Cherokee: $35,199
Unemployment rate (May 2020, via U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)
Cobb: 8.9%
Fulton: 11.6%
DeKalb: 11.5%
Gwinnett: 9.8%
Cherokee:
Unemployment rate (via Bureau of Labor Statistics)
June 2020 (preliminary)
Cobb: 7.5%
Fulton: 10/2%
DeKalb: 10%
Gwinnett: 8.1%
Cherokee: 6.2%
June 2019
Cobb: 3.3%
Fulton: 3.9%
DeKalb: 3.7%
Gwinnett: 3.4%
Cherokee: 3.0%
Cobb vs. Georgia
Population
(July 2019)
Cobb: 760,141 Georgia: 10,617,423
(July 2018)
Cobb: 756,865 Georgia: 10,519,475
(July 2017)
Cobb: 755,754 Georgia: 10,429,379
(July 2016)
Cobb: 748,150 Georgia: 10,310,371
(April 2010)
Cobb: 688,070 Georgia: 9,688,680
Race
(White 2019)
Cobb: 62.4% Georgia: 60.2%
(White 2010)
Cobb: 62.2% Georgia: 59.7%
(Black 2019)
Cobb: 28.8% Georgia: 32.6%
(Black 2010)
Cobb: 25.0% Georgia: 30.5%
(American Indian or Alaskan native 2019)
Cobb: 0.5 Georgia 0.5
(American Indian or Alaskan native 2010)
Cobb: 0.3 Georgia 0.3
(Hispanic/Latino 2019)
Cobb: 13.3% Georgia: 9.9%
(Hispanic/Latino 2010)
Cobb: 12.3% Georgia: 8.8%
(Asian 2019)
Cobb: 5.6% Georgia: 4.4%
(Asian 2010)
Cobb: 4.5% Georgia: 3.2%
(Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander 2019)
Cobb: 0.1 Georgia 0.1
(Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander 2010)
Cobb 0.1 Georgia 0.1
(White non-Hispanic 2019)
Cobb: 51.1% Georgia: 52.0%
(White non-Hispanic 2010)
Cobb: 56.3% Georgia 55.9%)
(Two or more races 2019)
Cobb: 2.6% Georgia: 2.2%
(Two or more races 2010)
Cobb: 2.7% Georgia: 2.1%
Housing
Owner-occupied housing rate (2014-2018)
Cobb: 64.3% Georgia: 63.1%
Education:
High school or above:
Cobb: 91.8% Georgia: 86.7%
Bachelor’s or above:
Cobb: 46.5% Georgia: 30.7%
Five-year median household income (2014-2018)
Cobb: $75,153 Georgia: $55,679
