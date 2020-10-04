How Cobb Stacks Up

(Data from U.S. Census bureau)

Population (July 2019)

Cobb: 760,141

Fulton: 1,063,937

DeKalb: 759,297

Gwinnett: 936,250

Cherokee: 258,773

Households

Cobb: 277,222

Fulton: 400,016

DeKalb: 277,757

Gwinnett: 288,724

Cherokee: 85,825

Veterans

Cobb: 42,191

Fulton: 42,640

DeKalb: 36,795

Gwinnett: 38,005

Cherokee: 14,278

Median Gross Rent

Cobb: $1,157

Fulton: $1,150

DeKalb: $1,116

Gwinnett: $1,203

Cherokee: $1,184

Housing Units

Cobb: 304,819

Fulton: 488,670

DeKalb: 317,646

Gwinnett: 316,334

Cherokee: 97,492

Persons under 18

Cobb: 23.3%

Fulton: 21.4%

DeKalb: 23%

Gwinnett: 26.6%

Cherokee: 23.9%

Persons 65+

Cobb: 12.7%

Fulton: 12%

DeKalb: 12.9%

Gwinnett: 10.5%

Cherokee: 14.5%

Population change from April 2010 to July 2019

Cobb: 10.5%

Fulton: 15.6%

DeKalb: 9.7%

Gwinnett: 16.3%

Cherokee: 20.7%

Population per square mile

Cobb: 2,026.4

Fulton: 1,748

DeKalb: 2,585.7

Gwinnett: 1,871.2

Cherokee: 508.3

Persons per household

Cobb: 2.65

Fulton: 2.47

DeKalb: 2.63

Gwinnett: 3.11

Cherokee: 2.8

Living in the same house as one year ago:

Cobb: 83.4%

Fulton: 81.9%

DeKalb: 82.4%

Gwinnett: 87.6%

Cherokee: 87.1%

Race

Cobb

White: 62.4%

Black: 28.8%

Hispanic/Latino: 13.3%

Asian: 5.6%

White non-Hispanic: 51.1%

Two or more races: 2.6%

Fulton

White: 45.5%

Black: 44.5%

Hispanic/Latino: 7.2%

Asian: 7.6%

White non-Hispanic: 39.6%

Two or more races: 2.2%

DeKalb

White: 35.9%

Black: 54.8%

Hispanic/Latino: 8.5%

Asian: 6.5%

White non-Hispanic: 29.3%

Two or more races: 2.2%

Gwinnett

White: 53.8%

Black: 29.8%

Hispanic/Latino: 21.7%

Asian: 12.5%

White non-Hispanic: 35.4%

Two or more races: 2.9%

Cherokee

White: 87.4%

Black: 7.7%

Hispanic/Latino: 11.1%

Asian: 2.1%

White non-Hispanic: 77.8%

Two or more races: 2.2%

Median household income:

Cobb: $75,153

Fulton: $64,787

DeKalb: $59,280

Gwinnett: $67,769

Cherokee: $79,670

Owner-occupied housing unit rate

Cobb: 64.3%

Fulton: 51.5%

DeKalb: 54.3%

Gwinnett: 66.2%

Cherokee: 76.6%

Persons in poverty

Cobb: 9.1%

Fulton: 13.5%

DeKalb: 14.3%

Gwinnett: 9.2%

Cherokee: 7.4%

Civilian labor force (percent of population 16+)

Cobb: 70.1%

Fulton: 67.6%

DeKalb: 69.1%

Gwinnett: 69.1%

Cherokee: 68.1%

Retail sales per capita:

Cobb: $14,657

Fulton: $13,687

DeKalb: $11,252

Gwinnett: $15,051

Cherokee: $10,264

Percent who speak a language other than English at home

Cobb: 20.8%

Fulton: 15.9%

DeKalb: 19.0%

Gwinnett: 34.7%

Cherokee: 11.5%

Foreign-born

Cobb: 15.7%

Fulton: 12.7%

DeKalb: 16.4%

Gwinnett: 25.3%

Cherokee: 8.8%

Mean travel time to work (minutes)

Cobb: 31.9

Fulton: 28.5

DeKalb: 32.2

Gwinnett: 34.0

Cherokee: 35.5

Land area (square miles)

Cobb: 339.55

Fulton: 526.64

DeKalb: 267.58

Gwinnett: 430.38

Cherokee: 421.67

High school graduates (percent 25 or older)

Cobb: 91.8%

Fulton: 92.1%

DeKalb: 89.0%

Gwinnett: 87.7%

Cherokee: 91.4%

Bachelor’s degree or higher

Cobb: 46.5%

Fulton: 51.4%

DeKalb: 43.4%

Gwinnett: 36.1%

Cherokee: 37.0%

Total retail sales, $1,000 (2012)

Cobb: 10,368,694

Fulton: 13,382,679

DeKalb: 7,956,518

Gwinnett: 12,673,392

Cherokee: 2,271,598

Per capita income in past 12 months (2018 dollars)

Cobb: $38,268

Fulton: $43,707

DeKalb: $34,100

Gwinnett: $29,474

Cherokee: $35,199

Unemployment rate (May 2020, via U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Cobb: 8.9%

Fulton: 11.6%

DeKalb: 11.5%

Gwinnett: 9.8%

Cherokee: 

Unemployment rate (via Bureau of Labor Statistics)

June 2020 (preliminary)

Cobb: 7.5%

Fulton: 10/2%

DeKalb: 10%

Gwinnett: 8.1%

Cherokee: 6.2%

June 2019

Cobb: 3.3%

Fulton: 3.9%

DeKalb: 3.7%

Gwinnett: 3.4%

Cherokee: 3.0%

Cobb vs. Georgia

Population

(July 2019)

Cobb: 760,141 Georgia: 10,617,423

(July 2018)

Cobb: 756,865 Georgia: 10,519,475

(July 2017)

Cobb: 755,754 Georgia: 10,429,379

(July 2016)

Cobb: 748,150 Georgia: 10,310,371

(April 2010)

Cobb: 688,070 Georgia: 9,688,680

Race

(White 2019)

Cobb: 62.4% Georgia: 60.2%

(White 2010)

Cobb: 62.2% Georgia: 59.7%

(Black 2019)

Cobb: 28.8% Georgia: 32.6%

(Black 2010)

Cobb: 25.0% Georgia: 30.5%

(American Indian or Alaskan native 2019)

Cobb: 0.5 Georgia 0.5

(American Indian or Alaskan native 2010)

Cobb: 0.3 Georgia 0.3

(Hispanic/Latino 2019)

Cobb: 13.3% Georgia: 9.9%

(Hispanic/Latino 2010)

Cobb: 12.3% Georgia: 8.8%

(Asian 2019)

Cobb: 5.6% Georgia: 4.4%

(Asian 2010)

Cobb: 4.5% Georgia: 3.2%

(Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander 2019)

Cobb: 0.1 Georgia 0.1

(Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander 2010)

Cobb 0.1 Georgia 0.1

(White non-Hispanic 2019)

Cobb: 51.1% Georgia: 52.0%

(White non-Hispanic 2010)

Cobb: 56.3% Georgia 55.9%)

(Two or more races 2019)

Cobb: 2.6% Georgia: 2.2%

(Two or more races 2010)

Cobb: 2.7% Georgia: 2.1%

Housing

Owner-occupied housing rate (2014-2018)

Cobb: 64.3% Georgia: 63.1%

Education:

High school or above:

Cobb: 91.8% Georgia: 86.7%

Bachelor’s or above:

Cobb: 46.5% Georgia: 30.7%

Five-year median household income (2014-2018)

Cobb: $75,153 Georgia: $55,679

