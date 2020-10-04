Staff reports
You don’t have to be flown to the moon — or even outside of Marietta — to hear live performances of your favorite standards, jazz, movie themes and light music.
The Marietta Pops Orchestra, established 10 years ago by First Baptist Church Marietta Director/Minister of Worship Arts Dr. Paul Hill, gathers local amateur musicians together throughout the year to perform all of that and more, right here in Marietta.
“I have a passion for adults continuing their love of music,” Dr. Hill, who serves as both founding conductor and music director of MPO, said. “Many of our members were in marching band in high school, then some continued to play college ... but maybe didn’t want to make music their careers. So they started families and careers and put their instuments aside. But, as musicians, they still really enjoy making music so this allows them to continue that passion without having to set it aside just because life gets in the way.”
Dr. Hill said there is a steady group of about 60 MPO musicians, but he will hire others if there are sections that need to be filled. Otherwise, the members of the 501(c)3 group — almost all of whom are from the Marietta area — perform for the joy they get out of it and the joy it gives to others.
“’Amateur’ doesn’t necessarily mean less than professional, it just means the musicians do it for the love of music rather than relying on it for their income,” he added.
The idea first came about in April 2010 after Dr. Hill had been with First Baptist Church Marietta for a little over 10 years and decided there was a need in the community for a light pops orchestra. He put up posters all over Marietta that called for musicians, created business cards and set a date for those interested to meet at the church for what was then called Marietta Community Orchestra.
“Fifty people showed up, some not sure if their instruments still worked and some who had to rent theirs because they hadn’t picked one up in years. It was a raucous start,” he said, with a laugh. Dr. Hill said many of those original performers are still with the MPO today, and that the ages of the performers range from the mid-20s to early 70s.
Dr. Hill said other orchestras in the area, such as Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra, are wonderful and do an incredible job of bringing classical music to local audience-goers, adding that they don’t compete with one another for supporters. Instead, Dr. Hill said MPO is more of an entry-level for orchestral listeners, focusing more on the “lighter” side of orchestral music and performing familiar songs such as movie and television themes, popular secular and non-secular Christmas music, light classics, pops and even songs where the audience members are encouraged to sing along.
“We’re a community orchestra, so the goal is to make everyone feel really good, from the musicians to the audience members, and just have an enjoyable, entertaining experience,” he said.
The group practices at the church and even performs in its sanctuary at least once a year. Dr. Hill said the church leaders are kind enough to provide the space free of cost to the group, saving the nonprofit thousands of dollars a year in space rentals, chairs and other miscellaneous costs.
The MPO also performs at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, and has occasionally performed on the outdoor bandstand at Glover Park in the Marietta Square. Dr. Hill said they discontinued that as bad weather keeps many of the instruments, such as violins, from being able to be appropriately played.
The group changed its name in 2018 from Symphony on the Square to MPO after it was causing confusion between which Square the group was performing at and the classical connotations of the word “Symphony.”
“We were an orchestra, playing pops, and Marietta Pops Orchestra was already our tagline, so we decided we should just call us what we were and let people know that what we were performing was fun and entertaining,” he said.
The ticket sales go toward paying the cost of the non-church venues, as well as toward professional musicians who might be needed to fill out the orchestra. Dr. Hill said he ran the ship the best he could for many years, but then Strand Organist Ron Carter and Cobb Superior Court Senior Judge Adele Grubbs began a board of directors to help with ticket sales and relieve Dr. Hill of some of his many duties.
“Marietta is an arts-rich area with so much support for the arts and so much to offer in theater, musicals and artists and many people don’t want to have to fight the traffic, parking and high costs of going to see a performance in the city (Atlanta),” he said. “To say that the city has a pops orchestra is a big deal — not many smaller cities can say that.”
In August, Hill sent out an email to MPO performers to see if they wanted to get creative in continuing to make music, from a distance. For more information and to see if/when performances have been scheduled or rescheduled, visit mariettapopsorchestra.org.
