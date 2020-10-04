Staff reports
Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water have had a very interesting 2020, as the height of their seasons hit just as the coronavirus pandemic shut most public places down for months.
Six Flags Over Georgia closed in March, only two days after opening for the season, and White Water’s opening day would have been Memorial Day. The two parks were forced to remain closed due to the concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
Both later reopened with new and extensive safety and hygiene protocols, as well as required reservations, according to park officials.
“We are excited the Governor’s Office has cleared us to reopen,” a statement from park officials read in June, when the parks were allowed to reopen. “We have a comprehensive plan in place to operate our parks safely and we look forward to welcoming guests soon.”
When parks reopened, staff and attendees were required to wear masks, and guests had to reserve a spot for their visit to the parks. The reservation requirements, which included season pass holders, members and groups, were implemented to ensure park guests and staff could adhere to social distancing mandates at all times.
That means guests will remain six feet apart at retail locations, in bathrooms, in lines for food and even on roller coasters, he said.
“Everybody must make a reservation. You cannot just show up to either Six Flags Over Georgia or White Water without a reservation. If you do not have a reservation, you will not be able to visit our parks on that day,” Six Flags Spokesman Gene Petriello said, adding that guests will notice some rides will have empty cars between them and the next guests.
He also said the CDC has said COVID-19 does not appear to be able to spread through water, but safety precautions were also taken at the water park.
Park officials say other measures included scheduled guest entries, staggered arrival times, thermal imaging for temperature checks at entrances, touchless security screenings for bags and expanded mobile food ordering. Any guest without a mask will be able to purchase one at the front gate.
Staff and guests who do not feel well were asked not to come to the park or report to work. The park has also stepped up its sanitation efforts and a Six Flags news release said teams will frequently sanitize and disinfect high-touch areas, including all public seating, tabletops, counters, doors, trash cans, restroom facilities and rides.
A seasonal venue, Six Flags White Water closes for winter in late September.
To make a reservation, visit www.sixflags.com/reserve. For more information on park openings and safety measures, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia/plan-your-visit/safety-protocols.
Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water are two of the biggest tourist destinations in Cobb, bringing in millions of dollars in economic impact each year.
