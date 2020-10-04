EDITOR’S NOTE: A look at a year’s worth of festivals and events routinely held around Cobb County. The list has been updated with the latest available information in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

FALL

Marietta Square Art Walk♦ — First Friday of April though first Friday in November

Marietta Food Tour,♦ Marietta Square

Marietta Square Farmers Market

Marietta Square Artisan Market♦ , Mill Street — Second and fourth Saturdays April through November

“Woofstock” with Star 94♦ , Pet party at Village Green — CANCELED FOR 2020

Chalktoberfest♦ — CANCELED FOR 2020

WINTER

American Heart Association HeartWalk and 5K Run♦ — Nov.

Turkey Chase 5K Fun Run and 2K Walk♦ , Acworth — Nov. 21

Holiday in the Park♦ , Six Flags, Austell — Select days from Nov. 27-Dec. 27

Christmas Tree Lighting♦ , Marietta Square — Dec. 3

Holiday Carriage Rides♦ , Marietta

Lights of Life, Life University♦ — Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve

The Georgia Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”♦ at Jennie T. Anderson Theatre — December

The Marietta Pilgrimage♦ , a tour of six historic Marietta homes decorated for the holidays — Dec. 5 and 6

SPRING

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt♦ , Tolleson Park Smyrna — March

Kite Building Day♦ , Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center — April

Marietta Tree Keepers Planting Event♦ , Marietta City Cemetery — April

Free Yoga in Glover Park♦ — first Tuesday of May through September

Brown Bag Concerts♦ , Glover Park on Marietta Square — May

May-retta Daze Arts & Crafts Festival♦ , Marietta Square — May

Spring Jonquil Festival,♦ Village Green Smyrna — April

Psychic Fair♦ , Marietta Metaphysical Arts — May

2016 Arthur Bacon/City of Smyrna Golf Championship♦ , Fox Creek Golf Club — May

Big Shanty Festival,♦ Kennesaw — June

SUMMER

Touchstones to the Past: City Cemetery Tours♦ , Marietta City Cemetery — May

Movies By Moonlight♦ , Taylor-Brawner Park — family-friendly movies, starting atdark, located at the park — June

Veterans Memorial 5K PreRace Wine Tasting♦ , Marietta Wine Market — May

Glover Park Concert Series♦ , Marietta Square — May

Veterans Memorial 5K/1K♦ , Marietta Square — May

Marietta Square Artisan Market♦ , Mill Street — May

Atlanta Back 2 School Food Festival,♦ Jim Miller Park — July

Big Wheel Relay Race♦ , Jim R.Miller Park — July

Dream Dash 5K♦ , Downtown Kennesaw — June

Salute to America Concert & Fireworks♦ , Kennesaw — July

Cobb County Classic Rodeo♦ , Jim Miller Park — June

Art in the Park — Labor Day weekend

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.