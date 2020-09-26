Staff reports
The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre may have been the first major performing arts venue built in metro Atlanta in four decades when it opened in 2007, but that doesn’t mean the facility is playing catchup with the region’s other major venues.
The theater is one of metro Atlanta’s premiere venues for Broadway shows, ballet, concerts, operas, educational shows, family performances, corporate meetings, wedding receptions and galas. The venue also hosts two resident companies, the Atlanta Ballet and the Atlanta Opera.
In June 2019, Vickie Hubbard was announced as its next managing director. Hubbard followed Sandie Aaron, who retired after a three-year tenure.
“Our executive search committee did an exceptional job vetting applicants and finalizing their recommendation of Vickie,” said Michele Swann, General Manager and CEO of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority. “Her vast experience in the public assembly management industry, as well as her vision for CEPAC, makes her the ideal choice to further drive the theater’s success.”
Hubbard brings over 30 years of progressive, hands-on experience in the overall management, promotion and operation of arts, entertainment and sports venues. Most recently, she was Executive Director of the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center on the campus of Shippensburg University in Shippensburg, Pa.
Due to the coronavirus, Hubbard and Swann have had an especially difficult job in maintaining a theater with empty seats.
Swann said government-imposed social distancing requirements meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus could spell trouble for the Performing Arts Centre this year.
“Our industry is not designed for social distancing,” she told the authority’s board over the summer, saying requirements that patrons sit 6 feet apart from one another could reduce attendance by two-thirds — “to the point where the economics just wouldn’t work.”
As of print time, a reopening date for the performing arts centre was not yet set.
The venue includes the 2,750-seat John A. Williams Theatre, the 10,000-square-foot Kessel D. Stelling Jr. Ballroom, a terrace, 1,000 parking spaces including a 700-space parking deck, and full-service food and beverage capabilities.
The 2020 lineup was moved to 2021 for the most part, due to the virus. The 2021 lineup includes acts such as Jay Leno, George Lopez, the ATL Blues Festival, Bert Kreisher, Justin Moore, Tracy Lawrence and Black Violin. The Atlanta Ballet plans to continue with programming in 2021 but was forced to cancel its 2020 dates, including what was supposed to be the first production of “The Nutcracker” at CEPAC after decades at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.
