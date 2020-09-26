William Root House Museum and Garden

145 Denmead Street NE

Marietta, GA 30060

(770) 426-4982

Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History

2898 Cherokee Street NW

Kennesaw, GA 30144

(770) 427-2117

Smyrna Museum

2861 Atlanta Road

Smyrna, GA 30080

(770) 431-2858

Seven Springs Museum

3901 Brownsville Road

Powder Springs, GA 30127

(678) 567-5611

Old Zion Heritage Museum

165 Lemon Street

Marietta, GA 30060

(770) 427-8749

Kennesaw State University Museum of History and Holocaust Education

3333 Busbee Drive NW

Kennesaw, GA 30144

(678) 797-2083

Marietta Museum of History

1 Depot Street, #200

Marietta, GA 30060

(770) 794-5710

Marietta Gone With the Wind Museum

472 Powder Springs Street SW

Marietta, GA 30064

(770) 794-5576

Marietta Fire Museum

112 Haynes Street

Marietta, GA 30060

(770) 794-5466

Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art

30 Atlanta Street SE

Marietta, GA 30060

(770) 528-1444

Austell Museum

5000 Austell Powder

Springs Road, Suite 101

Austell, GA 30106

(770) 944-4309

The Youth Museum

694 Cheatham Hill Drive

Zuckerman Museum of Art

492 Prillaman Way

Kennesaw, GA 30144

(470) 578-3223

Marietta, GA 30064

(770) 427-2563

