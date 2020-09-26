William Root House Museum and Garden
145 Denmead Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 426-4982
Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History
2898 Cherokee Street NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
(770) 427-2117
Smyrna Museum
2861 Atlanta Road
Smyrna, GA 30080
(770) 431-2858
Seven Springs Museum
3901 Brownsville Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
(678) 567-5611
Old Zion Heritage Museum
165 Lemon Street
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 427-8749
Kennesaw State University Museum of History and Holocaust Education
3333 Busbee Drive NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
(678) 797-2083
Marietta Museum of History
1 Depot Street, #200
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 794-5710
Marietta Gone With the Wind Museum
472 Powder Springs Street SW
Marietta, GA 30064
(770) 794-5576
Marietta Fire Museum
112 Haynes Street
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 794-5466
Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art
30 Atlanta Street SE
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 528-1444
Austell Museum
5000 Austell Powder
Springs Road, Suite 101
Austell, GA 30106
(770) 944-4309
The Youth Museum
694 Cheatham Hill Drive
Zuckerman Museum of Art
492 Prillaman Way
Kennesaw, GA 30144
(470) 578-3223
Marietta, GA 30064
(770) 427-2563
