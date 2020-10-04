Bailey Performance Center

(Kennesaw State University)

1000 Chastain Road NW

Kennesaw, GA 30144

(770) 423-6000

Brawner Hall

3180 Atlanta Road

Smyrna, GA 30080

(678) 631-5545

Cobb Civic Center

548 South Marietta

Parkway SE

Marietta, GA 30060

(770) 528-8453

Jennie T. Anderson Theatre

548 South Marietta

Parkway SE

Marietta, GA 30060

(770) 528-8490

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway

Atlanta, GA 30339

(770) 916-2800

Earl Smith Strand Theatre

117 North Park Square

Marietta, GA 30060

(770) 293-0080

(770) 293-0075 (Fax)

Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre

49 West Park Square

Marietta, GA 30060

(678) 287-9020

Marietta Performing Arts Center

1171 Whitlock Avenue NW

Marietta, GA 30064

(770) 429-2390

Mable House

Arts Complex

5239 Floyd Road SW

Mableton, GA 30126

(770) 819-3285

Mount Paran Christian School’s Murray Arts Academy

2250 Stilesboro Road

Kennesaw, GA 30152

(770) 578-0182

Coca-Cola Roxy

800 Battery Avenue SE

Atlanta, GA 30339

(470) 351-3866

