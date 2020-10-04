By Aleks Gilbert
Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta has long been a quiet anchor of the county economy, an institution whose importance the Cobb Chamber of Commerce has recently made a point to trumpet lest people forget or take it for granted.
It took on an entirely new — and entirely critical — role this spring.
In March 2020, Dobbins hosted the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and some 500 passengers of the Diamond Princes cruise ship.
A handful of the ship’s passengers became among the first Americans to contract the coronavirus, and the country needed a place to quarantine the others, lest they go home and bring the virus into their communities. Dobbins was among the military bases around the country to take them in.
The virus now looks like it is here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future. But it is better understood than it was when those cruise ship passengers first got off their chartered flights and were escorted to their rooms at Dobbins. It is easy to forget how frightening those early days were, said Col. Craig McPike, who took command of Dobbins in December 2019.
Despite that, personnel remained mission-ready, McPike said.
“So, we’ve been very busy and diligent to make sure that our airmen can continue to do the mission that the nation needs us to do to support the national defense strategy,” he said. “We have to be ready, whether it’s a Department of Defense mission, or it’s a FEMA mission, or there’s a State Department mission. An anti-drug (mission). We do all that stuff. ... We’ve never missed a beat — even during the pandemic, we never slowed down.”
One of only nine standalone Reserve bases in the Air Force Reserve, the base in Marietta is home to the 94th Airlift Wing, 22nd Air Force Headquarters, Lockheed Martin Plant 6, Georgia National Guard Headquarters, Navy Operational Support Center Atlanta and units of the Army Reserve, Marine Corp Reserve and Civil Air Patrol.
The 94th Airlift Wing is the installation host and an operational flying unit with eight C-130H3 Hercules aircraft, and more than 2,000 Air Force Reserve and civilian personnel, while the total manpower from all Dobbins ARB units includes more than 5,700 personnel, according to spokesman 1st Lt. Alan Abernethy.
And when VIPs come to Georgia, their first stop is often Dobbins ARB. When President Donald Trump flew in to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he debarked at Dobbins. So too did Vice President Mike Pence during a visit to the cruise ship passengers quarantined there.
A delegation of lawmakers landed at the base in July to pay their respects to congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, among them House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and John Cornyn of Texas and Georgia’s own Barry Loudermilk.
Dobbins’ history spans back about eight decades. In the late 1930s, the future Dobbins Air Reserve Base was built as Rickenbacker Field, intended to be a commercial airport. Its namesake, World War I flying ace Eddie Rickenbacker, had been head of Atlanta-based Eastern Airlines at the time.
On Feb. 19, 1942, the U.S. War Department selected Marietta for the site of the Bell Bomber plant. Paid for by the War Department, it was built directly adjacent to the airfield. In March of that year, construction began to convert Rickenbacker into the Marietta Army Airfield, and it was completed in June of the following year.
The name Dobbins came from a Word War II pilot, Capt. Charles Dobbins of Marietta, who was killed when his C-47 aircraft was shot down over the Mediterranean Sea. The base was named after him in 1950.
The base became Dobbins Air Reserve Base in June of 1992.
