Cobb County Schools*
17,743
Wellstar Health System
14,971
Home Depot
13,000
Kennesaw State University
4,848
Lockheed Martin
4,700
Cobb County Government*
5,213
Publix Supermarkets**
3,569
Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services**
2,800
The Kroger Company
2,500
Six Flags Over Georgia* **
1,926
* Employee count includes full-time, part-time and temporary
** As of August 2019.
