By Aleks Gilbert
Core construction finished in June for Cobb County’s tallest building: the Thyssenkrupp Elevator test tower at The Battery in Cumberland.
The building, 420 feet tall, will be the tallest elevator test tower in the Western Hemisphere, according to the company.
The completion “is an important moment in our company’s history,” Kevin Lavallee, CEO of Thyssenkrupp Elevator North America, said in a statement, “as it not only symbolizes a brighter future for our organization and the local community, but will be a beacon of engineering excellence that will help transform an industry in need of modern innovations.”
The tower’s construction schedule has not changed despite the company’s recent change of hands.
In July, Thyssenkrupp closed the $18.9 billion sale of its elevator technology business to a consortium of private equity firms. The sale created a new standalone company, Thyssenkrupp Elevator.
The tower is projected to be completed in 2021 with a final move-in by early 2022, as is an adjacent facility at The Battery that will become the North American headquarters of Thyssenkrupp AG.
The elevator test tower will consist of 18 shafts and will be used to trial new concepts and products. It will test high-speed elevators and TWIN, a Thyssenkrupp elevator system that features two cabins working independently in one shaft, and MULTI, which is a rope-less and sideways-moving elevator system. The tower will also be used to conduct robust tests to ensure compliance with stringent safety requirements on standard elevators.
The tower will have a glass facade on the side facing The Battery, so people there will be able to see operations inside.
The core was built up at a rate of more than 7 feet per day and completed ahead of schedule in 57 days. It was made using a slip-form construction process, which involves a moving formwork system being set down on the foundation with concrete being placed on a continuous basis. The process is relatively rare in the U.S. but is popular in Europe, and was used for Thyssenkrupp’s 800-foot-tall elevator test tower in Rottweil, Germany.
Construction of the new test tower is being handled by its general contractor, Brasfield & Gorrie, which also built the Omni Hotel at The Battery.
The general contractor also served as the managing partner of American Builders 2017, the joint venture that built Truist Park.
More than 900 full-time employees are expected to be based at Thyssenkrupp’s North America headquarters, and up to 200 contractors will be employed on the Cumberland construction, which brings a $240 million price tag.
