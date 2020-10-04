senior living.jpg
County Senior Centers for age 55 and above:

Note: Centers are currently closed due to coronavirus and will have limited hours and activities when they reopen (no firm date yet). The website is www.CobbSeniors.org.

Freeman Poole Senior Center

4025 South Hurt Road

Smyrna, GA 30082

770-801-3400

North Cobb Senior Center

3900 South Main Street (inside Kennworth Park)

Acworth, GA 30101

770-975-7740

Senior Wellness Center

1150 Powder Springs St

Marietta, GA 30064

770-528-5355

Tim D. Lee Senior Center

3332 Sandy Plains Rd

Marietta, GA 30066

770-509-4900

West Cobb Senior Center

4915 Dallas Hwy

Powder Springs, GA 30127

770-528-8200

The following are grant-funded centers for age 60+; transportation and lunch available:

Austell Senior Neighborhood Center

4915 Austell-Powder Springs Rd (inside Clarkdale Park)

Austell, GA 30106

770-819-3200

Marietta Senior Neighborhood Center

1150 Powder Springs St

Marietta, GA 30064

770-528-2516

ADULT DAY CENTER

Green Park Adult Day Care At Kennesaw

3861 Jiles Road

Kennesaw, GA 30144

770-672-0465

www.greenpark Personal Care Home.com

ADULT DAY HEALTH SERVICES

Marietta Seniors Club

748 Lawrence St.

Marietta, GA 30060

404-707-1774

www.mariettaseniorsclub.com

Serenity Adult Day Care Center

4279 Austell Powder Springs Road

Powder Springs, GA 30127

678-324-1237

serenityadultdaycare.com

Skylark Adult Day Center of Cobb

120 Interstate North Parkway, Suite 420

Atlanta, GA 30339

678-741-3900

skylarkseniorcare.com

ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITIES

Alto Senior Living Marietta

840 Lecroy Drive

Marietta, GA 30068

770-971-0307

Allegroliving.com

Arbor Terrace of Burnt Hickory

920 Burnt Hickory Road

Marietta, GA 30064

770-691-0050

Arborcompany.com

Arbor Terrace of East Cobb

886 Johnson Ferry Road

Marietta, GA 30068

770-977-4420

Arborcompany.com

Brickmont Acworth Spe

3114 Cobb Parkway

Acworth, GA 30101

770-886-4074

brickmont.com

Cadence Marietta

1345 Milford Church Road

Marietta, GA 30008

678-366-7700

Cadencemarietta.com

Canterfield of Kennesaw

4381 Bells Ferry

Kennesaw, GA 30144

470-308-5260

canterfieldofkennesaw.com

Celebration Village Acworth

4460 Celebration Boulevard

Acworth, GA 30101

678-594-3570

cvillage.com

Delmar Gardens of Smyrna

404- King Springs Village Pkwy

Smyrna, GA 30082

770-432-4444

delmargardens.com

Dogwood Forest of Acworth

4461 South Main Street

Acworth, GA 30101

678-831-4999

dogwoodforest.com

Georgian Lakeside, The

1070 Hardscrabble Road

Roswell, GA 30075

678-367-4744

thrivesl.com/georgianlakeside/

Greenwood Place

1160 Whitlock Dr.

Marietta, GA 30064

770-422-7778

Enlivant.com

Heritage of Brookstone

5235 Stilesboro Road

Kennesaw, GA 30152

770-423-0080

HeritageofBrookstone.com

Heritage of Sandy Plains

3039 Sandy Plains Road

Marietta, GA 30066

770-973-7303

HeritageofSandyPlains.com

Peachtree Creek Assisted Living Community

4375 Beech Haven Trail Se

Atlanta, GA 30339

770-803-0100

Provident Village At Creekside

4838 South Cobb Drive

Smyrna, GA 30080

678-903-0339

Providentvillage.com

Radiance East Cobb

200 Village Parkway

Marietta, GA 30067

470-250-0808

radianceeastcobb.com

Sterling Estates-East Cobb

4220 Lower Roswell Road

Marietta, GA 30068

678-946-4454

Sterlingestateseastcobb.com

Sterling Estates-West Cobb

3165 Dallas Highway

Marietta, GA 30064

678-46-77643

Sterlingestateswestcobb.com

Sunrise of East Cobb

1551 Johnson Ferry Road NE

Marietta, GA 30062

770-509-0919

Sunriseseniorliving.com

The Heritage of Marietta

1790 Powder Springs Road

Marietta, GA 30064

469-619-5372

Mariettasurpassliving.com

The Solana East Cobb

1032 Johnson Ferry Road

Marietta, GA 30068

770-999-9002

tinyurl.com/y5nkcp4n

Winnwood Retirement Community

100 Whitlock Avenue

Marietta, GA 30064

770-428-6200

Winwoodretire.com

Woodland Ridge Senior Living

4005 South Cobb Drive

Smyrna, GA 30080

770-431-7055

Woodlandridge.com

HOSPICE CARE

Amedisys Hospice Care of Kennesaw

4255 Wade Green Road NW, Bldg 300 Suite 320

Kennesaw, GA 30144

770-423-1316

Amity Care

161 Village Parkway, Bldg. 7

Marietta, GA 30067

678-402-5235

amitycarehospice.com

Angel Heart Hospice

1225 Johnson Ferry Road, Ste 855

Marietta, GA 30068

800-267-6828

Bridgeway Hospice

1395 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Bldg 400, Suite 116

Marietta, GA 30067

404-444-4748

www.bridgewayhospice.org

Bristol Hospice Georgia

2849 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 380

Atlanta, GA 30339

770-434-9530

bristolhospice.com

Compassus-Kennesaw

300 Chastain Center Blvd Suite 345

Kennesaw, GA 30144

770-218-1997

www.compassus.com

Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care of Georgia

1225 Johnson Ferry Road, Bldg 100, Suite 160

Marietta, GA 30068

352-343-1341

cornerstonehospice.org

Encompass Health Hospice

1000 Cobb Place Blvd Nw Suite 310

Kennesaw, GA 30144

678-218-5745

encompasshealth.com/hospice

Heavenly Hands Hospice

200 Technology Court, Suite E

Smyrna, GA 30082

770-485-9186

heavenlyhandshospice.com

Heritage Hospice, Inc

3315 Hilltop Drive

Marietta, GA 30066

770-423-5959

heritage-hospice.com

Ladahma Hospice

1755 The Exchange Se, Ste 360D

Atlanta, GA 30339

770-884-2724

Serene Transitional Hospice

2470 Windy Hill Road, Suite 126

Marietta, GA 30067

678-921-1000

serenetransitionalhospice.com

Wellstar Community Hospice

4040 Hospital West Drive

Austell, GA 30106

770-732-6710

