County Senior Centers for age 55 and above:
Note: Centers are currently closed due to coronavirus and will have limited hours and activities when they reopen (no firm date yet). The website is www.CobbSeniors.org.
Freeman Poole Senior Center
4025 South Hurt Road
Smyrna, GA 30082
770-801-3400
North Cobb Senior Center
3900 South Main Street (inside Kennworth Park)
Acworth, GA 30101
770-975-7740
Senior Wellness Center
1150 Powder Springs St
Marietta, GA 30064
770-528-5355
Tim D. Lee Senior Center
3332 Sandy Plains Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
770-509-4900
West Cobb Senior Center
4915 Dallas Hwy
Powder Springs, GA 30127
770-528-8200
The following are grant-funded centers for age 60+; transportation and lunch available:
Austell Senior Neighborhood Center
4915 Austell-Powder Springs Rd (inside Clarkdale Park)
Austell, GA 30106
770-819-3200
Marietta Senior Neighborhood Center
1150 Powder Springs St
Marietta, GA 30064
770-528-2516
ADULT DAY CENTER
Green Park Adult Day Care At Kennesaw
3861 Jiles Road
Kennesaw, GA 30144
770-672-0465
www.greenpark Personal Care Home.com
ADULT DAY HEALTH SERVICES
Marietta Seniors Club
748 Lawrence St.
Marietta, GA 30060
404-707-1774
Serenity Adult Day Care Center
4279 Austell Powder Springs Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
678-324-1237
Skylark Adult Day Center of Cobb
120 Interstate North Parkway, Suite 420
Atlanta, GA 30339
678-741-3900
ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITIES
Alto Senior Living Marietta
840 Lecroy Drive
Marietta, GA 30068
770-971-0307
Arbor Terrace of Burnt Hickory
920 Burnt Hickory Road
Marietta, GA 30064
770-691-0050
Arbor Terrace of East Cobb
886 Johnson Ferry Road
Marietta, GA 30068
770-977-4420
Brickmont Acworth Spe
3114 Cobb Parkway
Acworth, GA 30101
770-886-4074
Cadence Marietta
1345 Milford Church Road
Marietta, GA 30008
678-366-7700
Canterfield of Kennesaw
4381 Bells Ferry
Kennesaw, GA 30144
470-308-5260
Celebration Village Acworth
4460 Celebration Boulevard
Acworth, GA 30101
678-594-3570
Delmar Gardens of Smyrna
404- King Springs Village Pkwy
Smyrna, GA 30082
770-432-4444
Dogwood Forest of Acworth
4461 South Main Street
Acworth, GA 30101
678-831-4999
Georgian Lakeside, The
1070 Hardscrabble Road
Roswell, GA 30075
678-367-4744
Greenwood Place
1160 Whitlock Dr.
Marietta, GA 30064
770-422-7778
Heritage of Brookstone
5235 Stilesboro Road
Kennesaw, GA 30152
770-423-0080
Heritage of Sandy Plains
3039 Sandy Plains Road
Marietta, GA 30066
770-973-7303
Peachtree Creek Assisted Living Community
4375 Beech Haven Trail Se
Atlanta, GA 30339
770-803-0100
Provident Village At Creekside
4838 South Cobb Drive
Smyrna, GA 30080
678-903-0339
Radiance East Cobb
200 Village Parkway
Marietta, GA 30067
470-250-0808
Sterling Estates-East Cobb
4220 Lower Roswell Road
Marietta, GA 30068
678-946-4454
Sterling Estates-West Cobb
3165 Dallas Highway
Marietta, GA 30064
678-46-77643
Sunrise of East Cobb
1551 Johnson Ferry Road NE
Marietta, GA 30062
770-509-0919
The Heritage of Marietta
1790 Powder Springs Road
Marietta, GA 30064
469-619-5372
The Solana East Cobb
1032 Johnson Ferry Road
Marietta, GA 30068
770-999-9002
Winnwood Retirement Community
100 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
770-428-6200
Woodland Ridge Senior Living
4005 South Cobb Drive
Smyrna, GA 30080
770-431-7055
HOSPICE CARE
Amedisys Hospice Care of Kennesaw
4255 Wade Green Road NW, Bldg 300 Suite 320
Kennesaw, GA 30144
770-423-1316
Amity Care
161 Village Parkway, Bldg. 7
Marietta, GA 30067
678-402-5235
Angel Heart Hospice
1225 Johnson Ferry Road, Ste 855
Marietta, GA 30068
800-267-6828
Bridgeway Hospice
1395 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Bldg 400, Suite 116
Marietta, GA 30067
404-444-4748
Bristol Hospice Georgia
2849 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 380
Atlanta, GA 30339
770-434-9530
Compassus-Kennesaw
300 Chastain Center Blvd Suite 345
Kennesaw, GA 30144
770-218-1997
Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care of Georgia
1225 Johnson Ferry Road, Bldg 100, Suite 160
Marietta, GA 30068
352-343-1341
Encompass Health Hospice
1000 Cobb Place Blvd Nw Suite 310
Kennesaw, GA 30144
678-218-5745
Heavenly Hands Hospice
200 Technology Court, Suite E
Smyrna, GA 30082
770-485-9186
Heritage Hospice, Inc
3315 Hilltop Drive
Marietta, GA 30066
770-423-5959
Ladahma Hospice
1755 The Exchange Se, Ste 360D
Atlanta, GA 30339
770-884-2724
Serene Transitional Hospice
2470 Windy Hill Road, Suite 126
Marietta, GA 30067
678-921-1000
Wellstar Community Hospice
4040 Hospital West Drive
Austell, GA 30106
770-732-6710
