Cobb is represented by six lawmakers in the Georgia Senate — three Democrats and three Republicans. The two-year terms for all six legislators expire at the end of 2020.

JENNIFER JORDAN

Senator, D-Sandy Springs

Georgia’s 6th District

jennifer.jordan@senate.ga.gov

404-656-6446

BRUCE THOMPSON

Senator, R-White

Georgia’s 14th District

bruce.thompson@senate.ga.gov

404-656-0065

KAY KIRKPATRICK

Senator, R-east Cobb

Georgia’s 32nd District

kay.kirkpatrick@senate.ga.gov

404-656-3932

MICHAEL “DOC” RHETT

Senator, D-Marietta

Georgia’s 33rd District

michael.rhett@senate.ga.gov

404-656-0054

LINDSEY TIPPINS

Senator, R-west Cobb

Georgia’s 37th District

lindsey.tippins@senate.ga.gov

404-657-0406

HORACENA TATE

Senator, D-Atlanta

Georgia’s 38th District

horacena.tate@senate.ga.gov

404-463-8053

