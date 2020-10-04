Cobb is represented by six lawmakers in the Georgia Senate — three Democrats and three Republicans. The two-year terms for all six legislators expire at the end of 2020.
JENNIFER JORDAN
Senator, D-Sandy Springs
Georgia’s 6th District
404-656-6446
BRUCE THOMPSON
Senator, R-White
Georgia’s 14th District
404-656-0065
KAY KIRKPATRICK
Senator, R-east Cobb
Georgia’s 32nd District
404-656-3932
MICHAEL “DOC” RHETT
Senator, D-Marietta
Georgia’s 33rd District
404-656-0054
LINDSEY TIPPINS
Senator, R-west Cobb
Georgia’s 37th District
404-657-0406
HORACENA TATE
Senator, D-Atlanta
Georgia’s 38th District
404-463-8053
