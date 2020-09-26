COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES
1. Kennesaw State University (Kennesaw Campus)
2. Kennesaw State University (Marietta Campus)
3. Life University
4. Chattahoochee Technical College (Mountain View Campus)
5. Chattahoochee Technical College (Marietta Campus)
6. Chattahoochee Technical College (Austell Campus)
7. Chattahoochee Technical College (North Metro Campus)
SHOPPING HOT SPOTS
1. Town Center at Cobb www.simon.com
2. Cumberland Mall www.cumberlandmall.com
3. Merchant’s Walk www.edens.com
4. The Avenue East Cobb www.avenueeastcobb.com
5. The Avenue West Cobb www.avenuewestcobb.com
6. The Battery Atlanta www.batteryatl.com
PLACES OF INTEREST
1. Kennesaw Mountain
2. Marietta National Cemetery
3. White Water
4. Six Flags Over Georgia
5. Marietta Square
6. The Big Chicken
7. Lake Allatoona
8. Truist Park
9. The Village Green in Smyrna
10. Atlanta United HQ & practice fields
11. Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History
12. Marietta Cobb Museum of Art
13. Marietta Gone With the Wind Museum
14. Silver Comet Trail
15. Smith-Gilbert Gardens
MEDICAL CENTERS
1. Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
677 Church St., Marietta
Emergency Department address: 115 Cherry St., Marietta
2. Wellstar Windy Hill Hospital
2540 Windy Hill Road, Marietta
3. Wellstar Cobb Hospital
3950 Austell Road SW, Austell
4. Wellstar Pediatric Center
1180 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw
5. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Town Center Outpatient Care Center
605 Big Shanty Road NW, Kennesaw
6. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta — Town Center
625 Big Shanty Road NW, Kennesaw
7. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta — Ivy Walk
1675 Cumberland Parkway Suite 305, Smyrna
8. Wellstar Acworth Health Park
4550 Cobb Parkway N, Acworth
9. Wellstar East Cobb Health Park
3747 Roswell Road, Marietta
10. Wellstar Vinings Health Park
4441 S. Atlanta Road, Smyrna
