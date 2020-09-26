COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

1. Kennesaw State University (Kennesaw Campus)

2. Kennesaw State University (Marietta Campus)

3. Life University

4. Chattahoochee Technical College (Mountain View Campus)

5. Chattahoochee Technical College (Marietta Campus)

6. Chattahoochee Technical College (Austell Campus)

7. Chattahoochee Technical College (North Metro Campus)

SHOPPING HOT SPOTS

1. Town Center at Cobb www.simon.com

2. Cumberland Mall www.cumberlandmall.com

3. Merchant’s Walk www.edens.com

4. The Avenue East Cobb www.avenueeastcobb.com

5. The Avenue West Cobb www.avenuewestcobb.com

6. The Battery Atlanta www.batteryatl.com 

PLACES OF INTEREST

1. Kennesaw Mountain

2. Marietta National Cemetery

3. White Water

4. Six Flags Over Georgia

5. Marietta Square

6. The Big Chicken

7. Lake Allatoona

8. Truist Park

9. The Village Green in Smyrna

10. Atlanta United HQ & practice fields

11. Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History

12. Marietta Cobb Museum of Art

13. Marietta Gone With the Wind Museum

14. Silver Comet Trail

15. Smith-Gilbert Gardens

MEDICAL CENTERS

1. Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

677 Church St., Marietta

Emergency Department address: 115 Cherry St., Marietta

www.wellstar.org

2. Wellstar Windy Hill Hospital

2540 Windy Hill Road, Marietta

www.wellstar.org

3. Wellstar Cobb Hospital

3950 Austell Road SW, Austell

www.wellstar.org

4. Wellstar Pediatric Center

1180 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw

www.wellstar.org

5. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Town Center Outpatient Care Center

605 Big Shanty Road NW, Kennesaw

www.choa.org

6. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta — Town Center

625 Big Shanty Road NW, Kennesaw

www.choa.org

7. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta — Ivy Walk

1675 Cumberland Parkway Suite 305, Smyrna

www.choa.org

8. Wellstar Acworth Health Park

4550 Cobb Parkway N, Acworth

www.wellstar.org

9. Wellstar East Cobb Health Park

3747 Roswell Road, Marietta

www.wellstar.org

10. Wellstar Vinings Health Park

4441 S. Atlanta Road, Smyrna

www.wellstar.org

