By Aleks Gilbert
If there’s something the pandemic hasn’t hurt, it’s Cobb’s real estate market.
“Prices have not dropped at all. At all,” said Johnny Sinclair, a real estate agent whose specialty is properties within Marietta city limits.
Inventory and interest rates were already low at the beginning of the year, Sinclair said.
“Since the coronavirus, I think a lot of people have taken their houses off the market, and interest rates, which were already historically low, have dropped again, so (now) they’re insanely low.”
Data from RE/MAX backs this up. According to its July National Housing Report, the price of homes sold in the county this July are up 7% compared to July 2019; home sales are up 4%; and the supply of housing inventory is down 36%.
“It is rare to experience a market where everyone wins, but with low inventory, high demand and extraordinarily low rates, it really is a win-win and an exciting time to be in the market,” said Kristen Jones, the owner of four RE/MAX offices in metro Atlanta and one in Cobb.
Sinclair said he’s noticed another trend in the market, one in which “Americans are moving away from these gigantic houses, because they cost so much to maintain, they cost so much to build anyway.”
Instead, they are moving to “smaller, finer homes,” he said.
Real estate agent and Marietta City Council member Johnny Walker has noticed it too.
“It seems like there’s less mega-homes … being built right now. People are realizing, ‘I don’t really need this 6,000- (or) 7,000-square-foot house,” he said early in the year, before the coronavirus struck metro Atlanta.
To meet this demand, developers have been constructing townhomes, multi-story homes usually attached to one or more similar homes by shared walls.
Townhomes are a more affordable option for first-time buyers, buyers looking to downsize or those in search of a lower price point, Walker said. He said townhomes also often don’t require the homeowner to maintain a yard.
Real estate attorney Kevin Moore said the recent trend in which developers build multi-use projects is likely to continue.
The pandemic has accelerated the shift to online shopping and, in turn, the move away from standalone brick-and-mortar stores.
“There are few examples of where standalone retail/shopping center has been successful and will be successful,” he said.
What has been successful, he said, is the redevelopment of those standalone shopping centers in which they offer a mix of residential, retail and dining.
Walker said county hot spots include Smyrna and the Cumberland area. But the solid housing market doesn’t appear isolated to just those areas, he added. He said the Cobb County School District attracts families who simply want to live somewhere in the county.
