Cobb is represented by 15 lawmakers in the Georgia House of Representatives — eight Democrats and seven Republicans. The two-year terms for these legislators expire at the end of 2020.

BERT REEVES

Representative, R-Marietta

House District 34

bert.reeves@house.ga.gov

404-651-7737

ED SETZLER

Representative, R-Acworth

House District 35

ed.setzler@house.ga.gov

404-656-7857

GINNY EHRHART

Representative, R-west Cobb

House District 36

ginny.ehrhart@house.ga.gov

404-656-0152

MARY FRANCES WILLIAMS

Representative, D-Marietta

House District 37

maryfrances.williams@house.ga.gov

404-656-0287

DAVID WILKERSON

Representative, D-Powder Springs

House District 38

david.wilkerson@house.ga.gov

404-656-0116

ERICA THOMAS

Representative, D-Austell

House District 39

erica.thomas@house.ga.gov

404-656-7859

ERICK ALLEN

Representative, D-Smyrna

House District 40

erick.allen@house.ga.gov

404-656-0109

MICHAEL SMITH

Representative, D-Marietta

House District 41

michael.smith@house.ga.gov

404-656-0265

TERI ANULEWICZ

Representative, D-Smyrna

House District 42

teri.anulewicz@house.ga.gov

404-656-0116

SHARON COOPER

Representative, R-east Cobb

House District 43

sharon.cooper@house.ga.gov

404-656-5069

DON PARSONS

Representative, R-north Cobb

House District 44

don.parsons@house.ga.gov

404-463-7853

MATT DOLLAR

Representative, R-east Cobb

House District 45

matt.dollar@house.ga.gov

404-463-7853

JOHN CARSON

Representative, R-NE Cobb

House District 46

john.carson@house.ga.gov

404-656-7855

SHEILA JONES

Representative, D-Atlanta

House District 53

sheila.jones@house.ga.gov

404-463-0132

ROGER BRUCE

Representative, D-Atlanta

House District 61

roger.bruce@house.ga.gov

404-656-7859

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.