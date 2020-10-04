Cobb is represented by 15 lawmakers in the Georgia House of Representatives — eight Democrats and seven Republicans. The two-year terms for these legislators expire at the end of 2020.
BERT REEVES
Representative, R-Marietta
House District 34
404-651-7737
ED SETZLER
Representative, R-Acworth
House District 35
404-656-7857
GINNY EHRHART
Representative, R-west Cobb
House District 36
404-656-0152
MARY FRANCES WILLIAMS
Representative, D-Marietta
House District 37
404-656-0287
DAVID WILKERSON
Representative, D-Powder Springs
House District 38
404-656-0116
ERICA THOMAS
Representative, D-Austell
House District 39
404-656-7859
ERICK ALLEN
Representative, D-Smyrna
House District 40
404-656-0109
MICHAEL SMITH
Representative, D-Marietta
House District 41
404-656-0265
TERI ANULEWICZ
Representative, D-Smyrna
House District 42
404-656-0116
SHARON COOPER
Representative, R-east Cobb
House District 43
404-656-5069
DON PARSONS
Representative, R-north Cobb
House District 44
404-463-7853
MATT DOLLAR
Representative, R-east Cobb
House District 45
404-463-7853
JOHN CARSON
Representative, R-NE Cobb
House District 46
404-656-7855
SHEILA JONES
Representative, D-Atlanta
House District 53
404-463-0132
ROGER BRUCE
Representative, D-Atlanta
House District 61
404-656-7859
