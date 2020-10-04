By Shannon Ballew
Cobb County offers plenty of opportunities to get moving outside with trails of varying lengths and types: long and winding trails, low-grade, multi-use trails and mountain trails can be found throughout the county.
Here are some of the spots with the most trails in Cobb:
Silver Comet Trail
The Silver Comet Trail, which starts Smyrna, is likely the county’s best-known trail at 61.6 miles, 12.8 of which are in Cobb. The trail, built along an abandoned railroad line, stretches through Cobb, Paulding and Polk counties to the Georgia-Alabama state line. There, it connects with another long trail, 33-mile long Chief Ladiga Trail.
The Silver Comet is a fully paved trail good for walking, running, biking and more. It’s popular among families with young children and dog walkers, and people can travel as much or as little of the trail as they like.
In Cobb, trailheads can be found at Mavell Road (the east end of the trail,) Fontaine Road and Concord Road in Smyrna, Floyd Road in Mableton, and Carter Road, Richard D. Sailors Parkway and Florence Road in Powder Springs. To the east, a connector trail links the Silver Comet to the Cumberland and Mountain to River trails.
Allatoona Creek Park
Allatoona Creek Park connects to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-owned Lake Allatoona, and includes Big Allatoona and Little Allatoona creeks running south from the lake. Multiple trails run along the lake and around the forest and wetlands to the south, totaling 35 miles.
Trails including the 4-mile Turtle Back Loop and the five-mile Mason’s Bridge Loop are popular among mountain bikers and cross country runners. The park is home to wildlife including nesting birds, birds of prey, deer, fox, bobcats and reptiles. The park is open to the public except during hunting season, when archery hunting is allowed for deer.
The trails vary from beginner to expert levels, so choose which trails you want to travel when planning your visit. For more information, visit www.cobbcounty.org.
Kennesaw Mountain
National Battlefield Park
If you can handle a bit of an incline, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park’s over 22 miles of trails offer rewarding views of Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains. Walk the one-mile hike from the visitor center straight to the summit, or spend some more time exploring the mountain’s ridges. There are even some equestrian trails at the park.
While you’re there, you can also learn about the mountain’s history as the site of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain, one of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War, during William Tecumseh Sherman’s Atlanta Campaign.
Kennesaw Mountain is a prime habitat for migratory birds, making it a good spot for birding. In 2000, the park was named an Important Bird Area by the National Audubon Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.