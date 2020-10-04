SUPERIOR COURT OF COBB COUNTY
70 Haynes Street
Marietta, GA 30090
(770) 528-1800
(770) 528-1808 (Fax)
The Superior Court of Cobb County has 10 elected judges who preside over jury trials, rule on evidence, hear motions and render verdicts in bench trials. Each Superior Court judge is elected to a four-year term. The court also has six senior judges: Michael Stoddard, G. Grant Brantley, George H. Kreeger, James G. Bodiford and Adele P. Grubbs. Senior judges are retired judges who have reached their retirement and pension age and are granted senior status by the governor. They can sit as acting superior court judges.
Judges Reuben Green, Lark Ingram and Stephen Schuster will step down at year’s end, having announced their retirements or because they weren’t reelected in 2020. Angela Brown, Kellie Hill and Jason Marbutt, respectively, will take their places.
CHIEF JUDGE REUBEN M. GREEN
JUDGE MARY STALEY CLARK
JUDGE S. LARK INGRAM
JUDGE ROBERT E. FLOURNOY
JUDGE J. STEPHEN SCHUSTER
JUDGE C. LATAIN KELL SR.
JUDGE ROBERT D. LEONARD II
JUDGE A. GREGORY POOLE
JUDGE ANN B. HARRIS
JUDGE KIMBERLY A. CHILDS
COBB COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY
70 Haynes Street
Marietta, GA 30090
(770) 528-3080
(770) 528-3030 (Fax)
Joyette Holmes was sworn in as district attorney of the Cobb Judicial Circuit on July 1, 2019. She has been both a prosecutor and a defense attorney in Cobb. Most recently, she served for four years as chief magistrate of Cobb County.
Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren
185 Roswell Street
Marietta, GA 30060
770-499-4611
The Sheriff is elected into office every four years by the voters of Cobb County and is statutorily responsible for the management of the Sheriff’s Office.
Cobb Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan F. Murphy
32 Waddell Street
Marietta, GA 30090
(770) 528-8900
(770) 528-8947 (Fax)
The chief judge appoints associate magistrate judges to serve on the court. At present there are 17 associate magistrate judges on the court. The Magistrate Court presides over several case types such as civil small claims, garnishments, evictions, civilian warrant applications, probable cause and bond hearings, as well as ordinance violations.
COBB COUNTY JUVENILE COURT
32 Waddell St, 5th & 6th Floor
Marietta, GA 30090
(770) 528-2220
(770) 528-2561 (Fax)
Presiding Judge Amber N. Patterson
Judge Jeffrey D. Hamby, Juvenile Judge
Judge Wayne E. Grannis, Juvenile Judge
Judge Kareem West, Juvenile Judge
COBB COUNTY STATE COURT — STATE COURT JUDGES
12 East Park Square, Marietta, GA 30090
The State Court of Cobb County handles criminal cases below the grade of felony, civil actions, except those actions in which exclusive jursdiction is vested in Superior Court, and traffic cases. The court is comprised of 12 elected judges. Cases brought before the judges are completed by way of jury and non-jurytrials in addition to pleas and settlements.
Judge Toby Prodgers did not seek reelection in 2020, and will be replaced by Diana M. Simmons in January.
Chief Judge Carl W. Bowers
Judge Eric Brewton
Judge Bridgette Campbell
Judge David P. Darden
Judge Jason B. Fincher
Judge Maria B. Golick
Judge Marsha S. Lake
Judge Jane P. Manning
Judge John S. Morgan
Judge Toby Prodgers
Judge Allison B. Salter
Judge Henry R. Thompson
