SUPERIOR COURT OF COBB COUNTY

70 Haynes Street

Marietta, GA 30090

(770) 528-1800

(770) 528-1808 (Fax)

The Superior Court of Cobb County has 10 elected judges who preside over jury trials, rule on evidence, hear motions and render verdicts in bench trials. Each Superior Court judge is elected to a four-year term. The court also has six senior judges: Michael Stoddard, G. Grant Brantley, George H. Kreeger, James G. Bodiford and Adele P. Grubbs. Senior judges are retired judges who have reached their retirement and pension age and are granted senior status by the governor. They can sit as acting superior court judges.

Judges Reuben Green, Lark Ingram and Stephen Schuster will step down at year’s end, having announced their retirements or because they weren’t reelected in 2020. Angela Brown, Kellie Hill and Jason Marbutt, respectively, will take their places.

CHIEF JUDGE REUBEN M. GREEN

JUDGE MARY STALEY CLARK

JUDGE S. LARK INGRAM

JUDGE ROBERT E. FLOURNOY

JUDGE J. STEPHEN SCHUSTER

JUDGE C. LATAIN KELL SR.

JUDGE ROBERT D. LEONARD II

JUDGE A. GREGORY POOLE

JUDGE ANN B. HARRIS

JUDGE KIMBERLY A. CHILDS

COBB COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY

70 Haynes Street

Marietta, GA 30090

(770) 528-3080

(770) 528-3030 (Fax)

Joyette Holmes was sworn in as district attorney of the Cobb Judicial Circuit on July 1, 2019. She has been both a prosecutor and a defense attorney in Cobb. Most recently, she served for four years as chief magistrate of Cobb County.

Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren

185 Roswell Street

Marietta, GA 30060

770-499-4611

The Sheriff is elected into office every four years by the voters of Cobb County and is statutorily responsible for the management of the Sheriff’s Office.

Cobb Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan F. Murphy

32 Waddell Street

Marietta, GA 30090

(770) 528-8900

(770) 528-8947 (Fax)

The chief judge appoints associate magistrate judges to serve on the court. At present there are 17 associate magistrate judges on the court. The Magistrate Court presides over several case types such as civil small claims, garnishments, evictions, civilian warrant applications, probable cause and bond hearings, as well as ordinance violations.

COBB COUNTY JUVENILE COURT

32 Waddell St, 5th & 6th Floor

Marietta, GA 30090

(770) 528-2220

(770) 528-2561 (Fax)

Presiding Judge Amber N. Patterson

Judge Jeffrey D. Hamby, Juvenile Judge

Judge Wayne E. Grannis, Juvenile Judge

Judge Kareem West, Juvenile Judge

COBB COUNTY STATE COURT — STATE COURT JUDGES

12 East Park Square, Marietta, GA 30090

The State Court of Cobb County handles criminal cases below the grade of felony, civil actions, except those actions in which exclusive jursdiction is vested in Superior Court, and traffic cases. The court is comprised of 12 elected judges. Cases brought before the judges are completed by way of jury and non-jurytrials in addition to pleas and settlements.

Judge Toby Prodgers did not seek reelection in 2020, and will be replaced by Diana M. Simmons in January.

Chief Judge Carl W. Bowers

Judge Eric Brewton

Judge Bridgette Campbell

Judge David P. Darden

Judge Jason B. Fincher

Judge Maria B. Golick

Judge Marsha S. Lake

Judge Jane P. Manning

Judge John S. Morgan

Judge Toby Prodgers

Judge Allison B. Salter

Judge Henry R. Thompson

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.