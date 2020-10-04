Cobb County contains parts of three U.S. Congressional districts. The two-year terms for these representatives expire at the end of 2020.
LUCY MCBATH
U.S. Representative
D-Marietta
Georgia's 6th District
470-773-6330 (Local office)
202-225-4501 (D.C. office)
BARRY LOUDERMILK
U.S. Representative
R-Cassville
Georgia's 11th District
770-429-1776 (Local office)
202-225-2931 (D.C. office)
DAVID SCOTT
U.S. Representative
D-Atlanta
Georgia's 13th District
770-432-5405 (Local office)
202-225-2939 (D.C. office)
