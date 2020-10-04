Cobb County contains parts of three U.S. Congressional districts. The two-year terms for these representatives expire at the end of 2020.

LUCY MCBATH

U.S. Representative

D-Marietta

Georgia's 6th District

mcbath.house.gov/contact

470-773-6330 (Local office)

202-225-4501 (D.C. office)

BARRY LOUDERMILK

U.S. Representative

R-Cassville

Georgia's 11th District

loudermilk.house.gov/contact

770-429-1776 (Local office)

202-225-2931 (D.C. office)

DAVID SCOTT

U.S. Representative

D-Atlanta

Georgia's 13th District

davidscott.house.gov/contact

770-432-5405 (Local office)

202-225-2939 (D.C. office)

