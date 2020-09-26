Cobb County
Cobb County, founded in 1832, was named after U.S. Sen. Thomas Willis Cobb. Cobb, who also served as a senator and Superior Court judge, died at the age of 46 in 1830.
Less than a decade after Cobb County’s founding, the state began building the Western and Atlantic Railroad, which greatly influenced the development of the county and many of its cities.
Acworth
The area we now know as Acworth was once a watering station for locomotives traveling through from the Western and Atlantic Railroad. Originally, the station was called Northcutt Station after station master Alfred Northcutt.
In 1843, railroad engineer Joseph Gregg renamed the surrounding town Acworth, after his hometown of Acworth, New Hampshire, which was named for English Admiral Jacob Acworth. The city became incorporated in 1860.
Today, Acworth is known as “The Lake City.”
Austell
Austell is named after Alfred Austell (1814-1881), who organized the Atlanta National Bank and served on Atlanta’s first school board. He was instrumental in building the Atlanta and Charlotte Air-Line and the Spartanburg-Asheville branch of what later became the Southern Railway.
Early visitors to the Austell area claimed the waters at a spring had medicinal properties. The area was known as Salt Springs for the water’s healing powers and for hunters’ use of the salt licks to trap animals. Later, the spring was renamed Lithia Springs for the lithium carbonate in the water.
Kennesaw
Kennesaw comes from the Cherokee name for Kennesaw Mountain, gah-nee-sah, meaning “cemetery” or “burial ground.”
As the Western and Atlantic Railroad was being constructed, small shanty towns began to crop up on the edge of the railroad. These towns were located on elevated ground near a spring with this location being called “Big Shanty Grade.” Eventually, the area became known simply as “Big Shanty.”
Marietta
There are two competing stories as to how Marietta got its name, according to Sarah Temple’s “The First Hundred Years.”
The prevailing theory that’s considered more plausible is that it was named after Willis Cobb’s wife, Mary — the senator was the namesake of the county, and his wife, the county seat.
The folklore story is that it’s a combination name of two women — named Mary and Etta — remembered as charming young women whose beauty “so dazzled the gentlemen of the town” that it was named after them.
Powder Springs
Powder Springs was incorporated as Springsville after the first European-American settlers came in looking for gold. They found little gold in the area, but it became known as “Gunpowder Springs” for the seven springs in the city with minerals that turned the sand and soil black like gunpowder. Later, the city’s name changed to Powder Springs.
Smyrna
The original Smyrna was a city in what is now Turkey, where the apostle Paul founded a church that appears in Revelations.
Churches took the name from the Bible to refer to the area, and the Methodists’ gathering place became known as the Smyrna Camp Ground.
Smyrna is also known as “the Jonquil City” after the yellow flowers that bloom there in the spring. According to the Smyrna Historical Society, the first jonquils were brought to Smyrna by Samuel Taylor in 1883.
Unincorporated areas:
Cumberland
The unincorporated area now known as Cumberland was once best known as the home of Camp Ben Adams, a Boy Scout reservation.
The development of Cumberland Mall in 1973, which was at the time Georgia’s largest enclosed regional mall, was the catalyst for the region’s explosive economic growth. Today Cumberland is the home of towering office buildings, retail, hotels, Truist Park, the Cobb Galleria Centre and the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center.
East Cobb
East Cobb is an affluent unincorporated suburb located in, as the name implies, the eastern part of Cobb County. Cobb Countians have lived in parts of the area since early settlers moved in when the county was incorporated.
Mount Bethel United Methodist Church got its start in 1840 as Bethel Methodist Episcopalian Church.
Johnson Ferry, once a ferry for people from Atlanta to cross the Chattahoochee, is now a major thoroughfare in the area.
Lake Allatoona
This U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reservoir on the Etowah River has a fun name to say, but one whose origins are unclear.
It shares its name with the Allatoona Mountains, the Allatoona pass through the mountains and the former city of Allatoona, which was destroyed when the lake was created.
Historian Richard Thornton said Allatoona is often thought to come from a Cherokee word, but he said there is no proof of this.
“The origin of the word, Allatoona, has remained a mystery for two centuries,” Thornton writes on his blog, “People of One Fire.” “Neither the Creek nor the Cherokee Peoples claim the word as theirs, although local white historians typically describe the word Allatoona as ‘a Cherokee word of unknown meaning.’ For 14 years, I have tried to translate the word, using the mathematics of statistics applied to Muskogee, Miccosukee (Itsate Creek), Panoan, Itza Maya, Cherokee and Arawak dictionaries, but to no avail.”
Thornton posits the name may come from an archaic European language and mean “All the low mountains” or “All the mountaintop/hilltop fortified towns.”
Lost Mountain
According to the papers of Walter McElreath, Lost Mountain resident and one of the founders of the Atlanta History Center, Lost Mountain got its name from an old Cherokee legend.
In the tale, the beloved daughter of a Cherokee chief eloped with a member of an enemy tribe the night before she was to be married to a Cherokee man her father chose for her.
Racked with sorrow, the chief spent the rest of his days staring at the mountain to which his daughter escaped and muttering “Lost, lost.”
In a different version of the story, published in the Jan. 29, 1869, edition of the Marietta Journal, the chief kills the suitor and chases his daughter onto the mountain. When he does not return, others form a search party and discover that the father and daughter died together under an oak tree after becoming lost on the mountain.
Mableton
The largest unincorporated area in the metro Atlanta area is named after Robert Mable, who purchased 300 acres of land in the area in 1843. The city of Mableton was incorporated in 1912, but it was disincorporated just four years later.
Town Center
This Kennesaw mall is part of a major retail hub in Cobb County located along Barrett Parkway and nestled between Interstates 75 and 575.
The shopping spot first opened its doors in February 1986, and according to an April 1984 MDJ story by Maggie Willis, it almost had a different name.
“(Developer Scott) Hudgens, who opened Gwinnett Place,
