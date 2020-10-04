By Ryan Kolakowski
Cobb County may be home to the headline-grabbing Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball, but it also serves as a hotbed for college athletics.
Kennesaw State University, Georgia’s third largest university with nearly 38,000 students, fields 16 NCAA Division I programs. The KSU Owls football team competes in the Big South Conference, taking on the likes of Monmouth and Charleston Southern, and the remaining 15 sports compete in the ASUN Conference.
Since beginning football competition in the 2015 season, the Owls have emerged as a conference power and a mainstay in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs. KSU won Big South regular season titles in 2017 and 2018, and the Owls were runners-up in 2019. KSU concluded the 2019 season ranked No. 13 in the STATS FCS Top 25, its third consecutive season ending the year ranked.
Under Head Coach Brian Bohannon, KSU football has garnered double-digit win totals and qualified for the FCS playoffs in each of the last three years. The Owls reached the quarterfinals in 2017 and 2018 and the second round in 2019, but have yet to reach the sport’s final four in the postseason.
KSU also sponsors men’s teams in baseball, basketball, cross country, golf, tennis and track and field, and women’s teams in basketball, cross country, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field and volleyball.
The KSU men’s basketball team, which has not had a winning season since moving from NCAA Division II to NCAA Division I after the 2004-05 season, is entering its second year under the leadership of head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim. Abdur-Rahim, a former Wheeler High School standout guard, led the Owls to a 1-28 record in 2019-20.
The men’s basketball team won the NCAA Division II National Championship in 2004.
The KSU baseball season came to an early end in 2020 due to the coronavirus. Through 18 games, the Owls went 10-8 but did not compete in any conference competition. In 2014, KSU baseball posted a 40-24 record en route to its first Atlantic Sun Conference Championship. The Owls advanced to the NCAA Regionals, then defeated Alabama twice and Georgia Southern once to reach the Super Regionals. The historic 2014 season came to an end after suffering two straight Super Regional losses to the Louisville Cardinals.
Head coach Mike Sansing has led the KSU baseball team since the fall of 1991. During his tenure, the Owls have appeared in seven national tournaments and have clinched two national titles — the 1994 NAIA championship and the 1996 NCAA Division II title.
KSU softball steamrolled through the opening 25 games of its 2020 campaign. Under second-year coach Tripp MacKay, the Owls posted a 21-4 record, including wins over Auburn University and Penn State University, before the season was shelved due to the pandemic.
In 2018, under head coach Pete D’Amour, KSU softball posted a 39-17 record and reached the NCAA Division I Regionals. The Owls own two NCAA Division II national titles. They won their first national championship in 1995, then defended their crown with a repeat in 1996.
The Life University Running Eagles compete in the Mid-South conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. Life sponsors men’s teams in basketball, bowling, cross country, rugby, soccer, swimming, track and field, volleyball and wrestling, and women’s teams in basketball, bowling, cross country, lacrosse, rugby, soccer, swimming, track and field, volleyball and wrestling. The university also sponsors a coed cheer team.
Life has won four of the last seven USA Rugby D1A men’s championships, claiming titles in 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2019. In both 2018 and 2019, The Running Eagles defeated the University of California Golden Bears in the championship finals. The 2020 season did not crown a champion because of the coronavirus.
Chattahoochee Technical College is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association and the Georgia Junior College Athletic Association, sponsoring men’s and women’s basketball teams.
Georgia Highlands College, which has a Marietta campus, is a Division I member of the NJCAA and the GJCAA. The Chargers sponsor baseball, softball and men’s and women’s basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.