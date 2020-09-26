By Aleks Gilbert
Cobb is more than just six cities and other unincorporated areas of the county — it’s also home to three community improvement districts, or CIDs.
A CID is a self-taxing district established by property owners to improve local infrastructure and public safety. There are more than two dozen CIDs in Georgia, according to the Georgia Municipal Association.
A statewide constitutional amendment to allow CIDs in Georgia passed in 1984, with the formation of the state’s first CID, then called the Cobb County Community Improvement District, beginning the next year. It was officially established May 1, 1988.
Nearly a decade later, it changed its name to the Cumberland CID following the formation of the Town Center CID in the mid-1990s.
Cobb’s newest CID is the Gateway Marietta CID, which was established in 2014.
CUMBERLAND
Some basic facts about the original Cobb County CID: It now counts 190 property owners in its boundaries, each paying an additional 5 mills to help the area leverage state and federal dollars to improve transportation and beautification.
By 2024, it will have raised more than $180 million in its 32-year history and received $2.5 billion.
Some 3,400 businesses comprising 69,000 jobs are located in the district, 33% of which are in the high-wage professional sector, according to director Kim Menefee. It is the fifth-largest employment center in metro Atlanta.
A number of projects are currently in the works, Menefee said, including a study of the Paces Ferry corridor, the Akers Mill Ramp — which is set to begin construction in 2021 — the rehabilitation of a stretch of the Cumberland River National Recreation Area, expansion of the Bob Callan Trail and the planning of what Menefee referred to as “Cobb’s version of the Beltline”– a 3-mile multi-modal trail connecting The Battery Atlanta, Cumberland Mall, the Galleria Centre and the Cobb Energy and Performing Arts Centre.
TOWN CENTER
The Town Center CID is located in the central/northwest region of Cobb just southeast of the city of Kennesaw and north of the city of Marietta.
It’s been a busy year for the district, according to director Tracy Rathbone Styf. It was the recipient of two Atlanta Regional Commission grants, both of which may culminate in plans to make the area friendlier to pedestrians and local small businesses.
The ARC’s Livable Centers Initiative is supporting a study of Bells Ferry Road, one of the district’s major corridors. Findings should result in recommendations that will further the initiative’s goal of promoting alternatives to driving.
“The study will also formulate concepts for roadway design, streetscape, trail connections for efficient and safe movement of pedestrians, bicycles and vehicles in, through and around the corridor,” read the district’s call for consultants to assist on the study.
Other news is just on the horizon. An update to the district’s master plan and completion of the Chastain Road Corridor Study — which considered smart technology in roads and creative placemaking — will culminate with the unveiling of a number of projects.
Meanwhile, the district’s nonprofit partner, the Town Center Community Alliance, “is developing several initiatives … to enhance green space,” Styf said, and will soon unveil “new features and displays along the Noonday Creek Trail and in our greenspaces.”
MARIETTA
The Gateway Marietta CID’s primary boundaries are Delk Road and Franklin Gateway, running north all the way up Franklin Gateway to South Marietta Parkway.
The Gateway Marietta CID was formed in 2014 to charge commercial property owners within its boundaries an extra 5 mills, and use that money to beautify the area and enhance its safety.
In 2019, the district estimated its tax take to be almost $400,000 based on the district’s $77.8 million in assessed property value.
This year, the district announced it would study “Creative placemaking and CID signage” to create a program that will “encourage efficient and safe movement of pedestrians, bicycles and vehicles in, through and around the Gateway Marietta activity center.”
And in November, the CID began landscaping and beautification worth about $120,000 on two main roads in Marietta, which it completed early this year.
The work was done simultaneously on a 0.2-mile stretch of South Marietta Parkway between Interstate 75 and Franklin Gateway, as well as the 0.4-mile stretch of Delk Road between Franklin Gateway and I-75.
Both interchanges, separated by five miles along I-75, are in the area of focus for the district.
Launched in 2014, the CID nearly three years later became home to Major League Soccer team Atlanta United FC’s state-of-the-art, $60 million facility on Franklin near Interstate 75 that serves as the team’s headquarters and practice facility. The 33-acre site, which the city of Marietta is leasing to the soccer club, consists of the team’s 30,000-square-foot headquarters building and six soccer fields.
