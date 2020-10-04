By Aleks Gilbert
The Cobb Chamber of Commerce was riding high at the beginning of 2020. It had just rebranded itself, debuting a new logo and renewed commitment to the county’s small businesses. It had just moved into a new office beside the stadium of the Atlanta Braves, with sweeping, 360-degree views of the county.
Then the coronavirus hit. To hear chamber President and CEO Sharon Mason tell it, the organization has never been more important, pressing lawmakers for more state and federal assistance for businesses while leading recovery seminars back home, helping businesses navigate the uncertain waters of a pandemic.
And though the county’s business community has taken a beating this year, the chamber has kept on rolling, snagging a record number of economic development projects, new members and fundraising. All of this, Mason said, shows there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
Q: Could you give us a rundown of the last year for the Cobb Chamber of Commerce? What were the highs? What were the lows?
A: So our focus has been on economic recovery for this entire community from day one. And knowing how hard this affected especially small businesses — and that’s a major portion of the businesses in our community — we focused on helping them through it in many ways, including advocacy (and) support resources. … We formed an economic recovery task force that we’ve been focusing on short-term (and) long-term solutions. And through that group, we had 10 business recovery webinars. We brought in experts to help with what was the latest, most timely information. We had over 3,000 business leaders attend those and get a lot of great information from it to help with resources they’ve needed. And we’ve also been providing resources through our one-stop COVID-19 website page that has all the latest information.
We also worked with public health on reopening guidelines to help businesses with how to do that safely and in the right way. And then more recently, and especially after we surveyed and found that financial assistance is the greatest need for companies to survive and not have to permanently close their doors. We’ve been advocating for financial assistance at all levels, but especially the federal level with each round of the stimulus and (we’re) very thankful for our congressional delegation for what’s been passed, so far, we’re still pushing for his next round, especially help those who need it the most.
And then locally with the county receiving $132 million with the CARES Act funding, we proposed for a major portion of that to go to small business grants and greatly appreciate the county stepping up to provide $50 million of their CARES Act funding for grants for small businesses, which is one of the largest, if not the largest, I’ve heard of, for a county to do so and it’s making a big difference already. … and then we continue to, with economic development because of how we’ve got upfront in telling our story in an impactful way, we’ve actually seeing more companies that are considering Cobb County right now than we ever have before, which to me that is a light at the end of the tunnel for this crisis. It shows, you know, our future and how we’ve worked so hard to have the type of environment and business climate for companies of all sizes, all types to thrive. And it does speak to our future growth and the types of companies that we’re bringing in and we’re seeing, such as headquarters, technology, biotech, new distribution, those are some more that are going to diversify our industries for Cobb even more.
Q: Before the pandemic came, what were some big things that happened as far as the chamber is concerned?
A: Last year, we prepared for a move after being in our building 35 years and it served us well for 35 years, but it was definitely time for us to move our headquarters. And so we moved to the 10th floor, 1100 Circle 75 Parkway, where you immediately walk out and you see the stadium, Truist Park. You also see as far as Kennesaw Mountain, all over Cobb County, all the many great businesses that make us who we are as a community, all the way to downtown Midtown and the airport. So we can really tell our story in a much more effective way by being able to showcase our community. But also we’re able to collaborate and have the right kind of environment and experience for those we bring in. Right now 6 feet apart is a different type of experience, but we have been working on phasing in what that in-person environment looks like and I’m leading the community for reopening safely. But our move was a big moment for us and major momentum with that and then our rebrand. Our rebrand shows the double C’s with an open seat at the table to show a welcoming environment for new companies, new members, the collaboration for all of us working together for the greater good of this community.
We’ve also started a lot of new initiatives that are going to help us for our future growth. One of them that we launched last year was our workforce target Industry Council. … And actually, this year, is our five-year strategic planning process for workforce. And so we’re focusing on how do we work together even more with K through 12, higher education and the businesses that especially have the greatest need for skills gap and skills training and working on our future for Cobb and so already we’re seeing the schools they’re opening their college and career academies, Cobb’s opening their Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy, Marietta just opened their college and career academy and we’re seeing even more universities adding degree programs that are needed for jobs that will be available. And then we’ve also launched several new councils that will help us focus on international business, help us focus on transportation, mobility, even more. Help us focus and deepen our focus for Team Dobbins has been a longtime focus for us that we’ve elevated that even more over the last year.
Q: The chamber hasn’t been shy about urging the General Assembly to pass hate crimes legislation earlier this year. ... Why did the the Cobb chamber think that it was important to take a stand on these issues?
A: So we think it’s critically important, especially the hate crime bill to show that hate and discrimination have no place in Georgia. And we made that very clear. Through this bill, it was much needed. We were one of only four states that didn’t have it in place, and especially after recent events coming to light, this made it even more clear that this needed to take place, and that we show this entire community and across the nation, hate has no place here. And so we did take a very big stand on that. We joined with Georgia Chamber, Metro (Atlanta) Chamber, many businesses around our community and really appreciate all the companies and all the individuals that stepped up to make that same statement and that this did have bipartisan support from our legislators locally and from (Georgia House) Speaker (David) Ralston and Lt. Gov. (Geoff Duncan), and then Gov. (Brian) Kemp, signing that, it was a major moment that was needed for Georgia.
