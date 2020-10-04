Acworth Business Association

P.O. Box 448

Acworth, GA 30101

(770) 423-1330

jonathanjenkins@jrmmanagement.com

acworthbusiness.org

Austell Business Association

info@austellba.org

austellba.org

East Cobb Business Association

P.O.Box 70814

Marietta, GA 30007

(770) 330-8043

eastcobbba.com

Kennesaw Business Association

P.O. Box 777

Kennesaw, GA 30156

770-423-1330

kennesawbusiness.org

Marietta Business Association

P.O. Box 777

Kennesaw, GA 30144

770-423-1330

admin@mariettabusiness.org

mariettabusiness.org

Metro Atlanta Business Association

4355 Cobb Pkwy, Suite J254

Atlanta, GA 30339

678-725-0099

MetroAtlantaBusiness@gmail.com

maba.clubexpress.com

Northeast Cobb Business Association

770-423-1330

northeastcobbba.com

Powder Springs Business Group

P.O. Box 1426

Powder Springs, GA

(770) 380-5357

hello@psbusinessgroup.com

http://psbusinessgroup.com/

Smyrna Business Association

P.O. Box 186

Smyrna, GA 30081

president@smyrnabusiness.org

smyrnabusiness.org

South Cobb Business Association

P.O. Box 1383

Mableton, GA 30126

678-224-7300

southcobbba.org

Vinings Business Association

2690 Cobb Parkway SE

Suite A5-326

Smyrna, GA 30080

678-725-0099

vba.clubexpress.com

West Cobb Business Association

3600 Dallas Hwy. Suite 230 PMB 370

Marietta, GA 30064

(770) 943-1511

westcobbbusiness.com

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.