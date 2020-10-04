Cobb Board of Education
Chris Ragsdale
Superintendent
(770) 426-3453
Randy Scamihorn
Post 1
(770) 337-8553
Jaha Howard
Post 2
(678) 773-1877
David Morgan
Post 3
(404) 702-1857
David Chastain
Post 4
(678) 896-6399
David Banks
Post 5, Vice Chair
(404) 725-3394
Charisse Davis
Post 6
(770) 282-0986
Brad Wheeler
Post 7, Chair
(770) 335-5982
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.