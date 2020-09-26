Map of Cobb County Commission districts -- 2020
Special — Cobb County

Cobb County is governed by a five-member Board of Commissioners consisting of a chairman and four district commissioners. The district commissioners are elected by and represent one of four areas of the county; the chairman is elected county-wide.

The chairman's position is full-time, and the district commissioners work part-time. All positions have four-year terms.

These are the county commissioners through the end of 2020. The terms for commissioners for districts 1 and 3 will expire at the end of 2022. The chairman is up for election in 2020, as are commissioners in districts 2 and 4.

The county government is headquartered at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta. The Board of Commissioners typically meets at 9 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month and at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Commissioners' zoning hearings are typically held the third Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m.

MIKE BOYCE

Chairman

mike.boyce@cobbcounty.org

(770) 528-3305

KELI GAMBRILL

District 1 — Northwest Cobb

keli.gambrill@cobbcounty.org

(770) 528-3313

BOB OTT

District 2— East Cobb

bob.ott@cobbcounty.org

(770) 528-3316

JOANN BIRRELL

District 3 — North Cobb

joann.birrell@cobbcounty.org

(770) 528-3317

LISA CUPID

District 4 — South Cobb

lisa.cupid@cobbcounty.org

(770) 528-3312

