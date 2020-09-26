By Shannon Ballew
Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is an American fraternal order that dates back to 1868. It got its start as “Jolly Corks” in New York and was founded by 15 actors, entertainers and others associated with the theater. Today, headquartered at Elks National Veterans Memorial in Chicago, Illinois, it is one of the leading fraternal orders in the United States, claiming nearly one million members and nearly 2,000 “lodges” across the country.
Elks lodges bring more to their communities than just a building, golf course or pool. They are places where neighbors come together, families share meals, and children grow up. Elks invest in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, by undertaking projects that address unmet needs and by honoring the service and sacrifice of our veterans.
The Marietta Elks Lodge No. 1657, the only lodge in Cobb County, is in Marietta on Powder Springs Road.
Marietta Elks Lodge - 770-795-9490
Name: Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America
Founded: 1868 Founded in Cobb: 1942
Number of chapters in Cobb: 1 Number of members: 85
Membership dues: $124/year Website: www.elks.org
Junior League
The Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc. is one of the oldest and largest women’s volunteer organizations in the world. Its mission is promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.
Founded in 1901 by New Yorker and social activism pioneer Mary Harriman, the Junior Leagues are charitable nonprofit organizations of women, developed as civic leaders, making a demonstrable impact on their communities.
The Junior League of Cobb-Marietta is made up of over 200 women, and in nearly 90 years of community service has supported many projects, particularly those benefiting children, including the Cobb County Youth Museum, The Center for Children and Young Adults, Gate City Nursery and Sheltering Arms Daycare.
Cobb chapter contact: Junior League of Cobb-Marietta - 770-422-5266
Name: Association of Junior Leagues International
Founded: 1901 Founded in Cobb: 1933
Number of chapters in Cobb: 1 Number of members: 220
Membership dues: $165/year Website: www.jlcm.org
Kiwanis Club
Kiwanis clubs are as diverse as the neighborhoods and cities across the 80 countries where they have been established, but what they have in common is a commitment to service. Its international motto is “Serving the children of the world.”
Kiwanis was founded in 1915 by a group of businessmen in Detroit, and adopted the name from a Native American expression that means “we trade.”
Kiwanis clubs focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. To do this, many clubs also sponsor a Kiwanis family club — K-Kids for primary school children; Builders Clubs for adolescents; Key Clubs for teens; Circle K International clubs for university students and Aktion Clubs for adults with disabilities — to reach more people and have a greater service impact on their communities.
Kiwanis members stage nearly 150,000 service projects, devote more than 6 million hours of service and raise nearly $100 million every year for communities, families and projects.
Contact Kiwanis club:
East Cobb: www.facebook.com/Eastcobbkiwanis/
Greater South Cobb: www.facebook.com/sckiwanis
Jonquil City: www.facebook.com/JonquilCityKiwanis
Kiwanis Club of Kennworth: https://www.facebook.com/KennworthKiwanis
Lost Mountain: www.lostmountainkiwanis.org
Marietta: www.mariettakiwanis.org
Marietta Golden “K”: www.facebook.com/mariettagoldenk/
Metro-Marietta: metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com
Smyrna: www.facebook.com/SmyrnaKiwanis
Galleria-Northwest Atlanta Kiwanis Club: www.facebook.com/GalleriaNWATLKiwanis
Name: Kiwanis International
Founded: 1915 Founded in Cobb: 1930
Number of chapters in Cobb: 10 Number of members: Varies by chapter
Membership dues: Vary by chapter Website: www.kiwanis.org
Lions Club International
The service club organization Lions Clubs International is the largest in the world with over 1.4 million members and over 48,000 clubs.
It was founded in the United States on June 7, 1917, by Melvin Jones, a Chicago businessman. The international organization has grown to include over 200 countries and geographic areas.
Lions do whatever is needed to help their local communities. They engage in a broad range of service projects, and have five causes where they give international support: diabetes, the environment, hunger, vision and childhood cancer.
Contact Lions Club
Atlanta Latino: www.facebook.com/atlantalatinolions
East Cobb: www.facebook.com/eastcobblions
Marietta: e-clubhouse.org/sites/marietta_ga
North Cobb: www.northcobblionsclub.com
Smyrna Jonquil: e-clubhouse.org/sites/smyrnaj
South Cobb: www.facebook.com/SOUTHCOBBLIONSCLUB
Name: Lions Club International
Founded: 1917 Founded in Cobb: 1958
Number of chapters in Cobb: 7 Number of members: Varies by chapter
Membership dues: Vary by chapter Website: www.lionsclubs.org
Optimist Club
Optimist International is a worldwide volunteer organization made up of almost 3,000 local clubs in over 20 countries, whose members work each day to make the future brighter by bringing out the best in children, in their communities, and in themselves.
Optimist International’s motto is “Friend of Youth” and the organization also uses the branding statement “Bringing Out the Best in Kids.”
The first Optimist Club was formed in Buffalo, New York in 1911, and a small association of clubs joined together in what became Optimist International in 1919. The international headquarters is in St. Louis.
Optimist International is also the sponsor of Junior Optimist Octagon International designed for elementary school- through high school-aged youth.
Contact Optimist Club
Kennesaw: www.kennesawoptimists.org
Smyrna: smyrnaoptimist.org
Name: Optimist International
Founded: 1916 Founded in Cobb: 1975
Number of chapters in Cobb: 2 Number of members: Varies by chapter
Membership dues: Vary by chapter Website: www.optimist.org
Rotary International
Rotary International is a global network of volunteers who work together to create lasting change in their communities.
The organization got its start when attorney Paul Harris founded the Rotary Club of Chicago in 1905, and now it has 1.2 million members in over 35,000 clubs.
Rotarians work together to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education and grow local economies.
Contact Rotary Club
Atlanta Brasil: atlantabrasilrotary.club
East Cobb: www.eastcobbrotary.com
Marietta: www.mariettarotary.org
Marietta-Metro: mariettametrorotary.org
North Cobb: northcobbrotary.org
Smyrna: www.smyrnarotary.org
South Cobb: www.southcobbrotary.org
Vinings: www.viningsrotary.org
Name: Rotary International
Founded: 1905 Founded in Cobb: 1919
Number of chapters in Cobb: 8 Number of members: Varies by chapter
Membership dues: Vary by chapter Website: www.rotary.org
Vinings Village Civic Club
The historic club has its roots from the early 1900s and is a place for neighbors to meet and get to know each other and maintain the beauty of the Vinings community.
The purpose of the organization is to inform the community, maintain the residential character of the neighborhood and to promote the civic and social welfare of the community.
The club now has over 250 members.
Contact Vinings Civic Club
Vinings: www.thevvcc.org
Name: Vinings Village Civic Club
Founded: 1919 Founded in Cobb: 1919
Number of chapters in Cobb: 1 Number of members: 250
Membership dues: $30 Website: www.thevvcc.org
