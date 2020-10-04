By Shannon Ballew
Cobb County children are not far from specialized pediatric services through Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
CHOA has Cobb locations in Smyrna and Kennesaw offering services including urgent care, radiology and lab services, endocrinology, general surgery, orthotics and prosthetics, pulminology, sleep, speech-language pathology, sports medicine and physical therapy.
One of Children’s most visible landmarks is Hope and Will’s Sandlot at Truist Park, a large kids play area with a batting cage, interactive games and a zip line and climbing tower.
The nonprofit healthcare group was ranked highly in multiple specialties among the nation’s top pediatric hospitals for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals list.
Children’s had four specialties ranked in the top 10: No. 7 in pediatric cancer, No. 8 in two categories, pediatric gastroentronology and GI surgery, and pediatric nephrology, and No. 10 in pediatric orthopedics. Another four categories were in the top 20: No. 11 in neonatology, No. 12 in pediatric neurology and neurosurgery, No. 17 in pediatric pulmonology and lung surgery and No. 19 in pediatric urology.
The report ranks hospitals for excellence in outcomes, program structure and national reputation in 10 pediatric specialty areas — with the survey questions created and refined by content experts in each field. Children’s ranked in each of the 10 specialty areas.
“At Children’s, our high-quality specialized pediatric care is what sets us apart,” Children’s President and CEO Donna Hyland said in a news release. “We are incredibly proud of our physicians and staff who show up every day to fulfill our mission to make kids better today and healthier tomorrow. This is an exciting national accomplishment — made possible by our dedicated care teams — that reflects the excellence that Children’s is known for in Georgia and beyond.”
CHOA is also Atlanta United’s official pediatric health care system, and the soccer team’s training headquarters in Marietta is named for the medical group.
In 2019, Children’s Cobb locations had:
More than 10,000 visits to sports physical therapy gyms
More than 31,000 urgent care visits in Kennesaw
More than 117,000 visits from Cobb County families to a Children’s facility
Children’s employs 319 people from Cobb County.
For more information, visit www.choa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.