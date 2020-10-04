Staff reports
Cherokee Heights, Marietta’s earliest planned subdivision, got its start as a pecan orchard.
The land that would become the historic neighborhood previously supplied nuts for Ivy Grove, the 1840s estate that stands on Cherokee Street. Some of the trees, now over 100 years old, still bear nuts each fall, and in the spring, ornamental trees such as dogwood, crepe myrtle and holly fill the neighborhood with color.
The public announcement of the new neighborhood came in the March 27, 1924, edition of the Cobb County Times.
“New Section on Cherokee Street to be Improved,” the headline read. It detailed the purchase of 30 acres of land from T.W. Read on the east side of Cherokee Street, across from Ivy Grove.
Ivy Grove is one of Marietta’s most notable historic residences. Surrounded by lush gardens, the estate was built in 1845 and is currently owned by Philip and Elise Goldstein.
The buyers of the 30 acres were M.L. McNeel and Harry DuPre, two of the area’s most prominent businessmen.
“The new owners have stated their intentions to make this portion of Marietta one of the most desirable residential sections of the city,” the first story read. “This new section, which will be known as Cherokee Heights, will offer all modern conveniences. Water mains and lights will be run; several houses will be built immediately and the tract of land divided into reasonable size plats. Due to the high elevation of the land and the numerous pecan trees which offer abundant shade, it has been pointed out that Cherokee Heights will be greatly welcomed by the many homeseekers in Marietta.”
By June, graders were at work on Seminole and Freyer drives, and many of the homes had already been sold. Taking over the real estate work were McNeel’s son, Frank, and his business partner, Welborn Venable.
The two launched a media blitz, filling the pages of the MDJ with ads for the city’s most modern subdivision.
One ad, placed Dec. 4, 1924, declared a lot in Cherokee Heights to be the ultimate Christmas gift:
“Truly, the gift of all gifts. It will bring a smile of happiness to any face; it will set a-ringing the joy bells of one’s heart; it is a practical gift.”
Residents could buy a home in Cherokee Heights for $500 down. The homes had restrictions on pricing — if you wanted to build a home fronting Cherokee Street, it couldn’t cost less than $3,500. Further back, homes came with a minimum price of $3,000.
Real estate agent Johnny Walker, who also serves on the Marietta City Council, said homes go for a lot more in 2019 dollars.
“I’d say the average is probably $350,000, but it goes up to $750,000,” he said. “We just recently sold a house for $750,000 on Freyer.”
Walker said a big part of that is location, location, location.
“Its proximity to the Square, basically, you can walk to the Square from there,” he said. “It’s a nice walk, but it’s still close and very desirable and sought-after homes in that area. … It’s a good neighborhood, and it’s good proximity to the expressways, so there’s easy access out to 75 or 41. And it’s close to the hospital.”
Retiree Mary Lou Cagle lived in the area while studying at Marietta High School, and she said the walkability was a big part of what she loved about the area. She’d walk to school every morning and walk home from basketball practice in the evenings.
“It’s just a mile from the Square, so you can walk,” she said. “I walked to high school and walked home from high school. I’d walk down Maple Avenue until I got to Kennesaw Avenue, cross the railroad track, cross Church Street, get on Cherokee Street and walk home.”
Retired Juvenile Court Judge Jim Morris, a local historian and resident of the Cherokee Heights, said things were hunky-dory in the new neighborhood during its first half-decade or so.
“This place was a booming place during the ’20s, until the Depression came along,” he said. “And then (Frank McNeel and Welborn Venable) pretty much went bust. In the beginning … they had the real estate practice. They sold insurance. They had a lumber yard up on Canton Road, and they would build your house and provide the materials for your house. They had insurance, they had loans, they had a bank started so they made loans. They had just this conglomerate going on here, then comes the Depression. Everything collapsed.”
Development only slowly started back in the 1930s, not really getting back into gear until World War II, Morris said.
New Cherokee Heights residents are likely to get a visit from Judge Morris. The acknowledged neighborhood historian, Morris has compiled well over 400 pages of Cherokee Heights history, down to individual houses and families.
Morris said his work started as a way to pass the time in his retirement but has evolved into a passion project.
“I’ve given a copy to (Kennesaw State University history professor emeritus) Tom Scott to hold for me for when I croak, and I gave one to Cobb Landmarks to just sit on,” he said. “And one of these days, it could be a book, except it would cost too much to buy and only like 70 customers (would) care about it. But it has, I think, a bunch of good stories. And I hope to fascinate people and make them consider their home to be important.”
Some of those stories involve big names in city history. Though the neighborhood only has about 70 homes, at least eight mayors have lived there since its creation, including current Mayor Steve Tumlin.
You can still see the future mayor’s baby footprint in the concrete in front of his childhood home.
“I was fortunate to be raised on Freyer Drive,” Tumlin said. “It was a great neighborhood; we really enjoyed it. My father built that house, probably about 1948. It was a great experience. There were lots of neighborhood kids, a great place to grow up in.”
Other stories involve lesser-known but still interesting characters.
Leila Anderson was a World War I nurse who served in Europe. She lived near Richard Joiner, a neighborhood butcher and grocer.
Morris laughed as he recalled the neighbors’ longstanding competition to see who could exterminate the most squirrels.
“They used to keep a running tally of how many squirrels they had killed with their .22 rifles,” Morris said. “When Miss Anderson got too old to shoot, she took her rifle to a teenage boy and she said, ‘Boy, I’m giving you this. You’re in charge of my squirrels. When I call, you get them.’”
Morris said a big part of what makes Cherokee Heights unique is another requirement from the neighborhood’s early days: that every street had to have a concrete sidewalk before the first home was built.
That gets people out walking and chatting with their neighbors, he said.
“Almost everybody has a porch, and that builds neighborhoods. Everyone would sit out on their porch before the days of AC, so you’ve got to chat, you’ve got to interact, and it’s still working for us.”
That interaction has led to some unique traditions, including the annual Cherokee Heights Christmas Mantel Competition.
Each year at Christmastime, families hold a mantel decorating contest to create the wildest holiday mantel. The winner receives a black velvet painting of Elvis to hang above their fireplace until the next year’s contest.
That tradition started 28 years ago when neighbors Alan Parham and Cecelia Walters invited neighbors over to their home to judge which of the marble mantels had the best decoration.
“And so we got drunk and we went door-to-door up and down Freyer and knocked on people’s doors and said ‘We’re gonna have a mantel party contest next Sunday and you can decorate your mantel any way you want and we’ll come by and knock on your door and look at it,’” Morris said.
About 50 neighbors participated in that first year, and the contest has been held every year since.
Another yearly event is the Cherokee Heights Golf Tournament, where participants set up holes in front yards and tee off with Wiffle balls.
But the best-known Cherokee Heights tradition is its annual art show, when the neighborhood transforms into an outdoor artists market. That has been going on since the city celebrated its 175th anniversary in 2009. Mayor Bill Dunaway challenged each neighborhood in the city to hold its own celebration reflecting its unique character.
“We were the only neighborhood to do anything, and we’ve done one every year since,” Morris said.
