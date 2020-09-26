Staff reports
In the fall semester of 2019, Chattahoochee Technical College welcomed 10,357 to its campuses for the start of the academic year. The Marietta-based technical school is the largest in the state.
The college’s fall 2019 enrollment included students from 75 Georgia counties, according to Missy Cusack, the former director of admissions and current vice president of student affairs. Cusack said the average age of its students is now 24 years old, and the average has gotten younger every year since 2011.
“Even Georgia’s youngest citizens are understanding the value of a technical education,” she said.
The college’s Marietta campus at 980 South Cobb Drive is one of six locations. At the start of the fall 2019 semester, it enrolled about 4,000 students, according to the school.
The North Metro campus in Bartow County has about 3,000 students, and the Paulding campus has just under 1,000 students.
More than 700 students registered for classes at the Canton campus, and another 600 registered for classes at the Woodstock campus. Nearly 600 more enrolled at the Mountain View campus in Cobb County, and 570 were enrolled at the Appalachian campus in Pickens County.
The college reported that online registration has also grown with “many students taking at least one online course.”
Online programs available at Chattahoochee Tech include accounting, business management, business technology, marketing management and logistics and supply chain management.
“Chattahoochee Tech provides a high quality, easily accessible college education at a fraction of the cost of other area colleges and universities,” Cusack said. “The college awards certificates, diplomas and associate degrees in more than 50 programs of study through traditional classroom courses as well as online training. We also provide the community with learning opportunities, including customized workforce training, adult literacy and continuing education programs.”
