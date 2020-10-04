By Ryan Kolakowski
Nestled in the heart of Cumberland at the intersection of a pair of major interstates is Truist Park, the home to the Atlanta Braves of Major League Baseball.
The stadium, opened as SunTrust Park in 2017, was renamed to Truist Park ahead of the 2020 baseball season. The team announced the name change in January 2020 after SunTrust Bank merged with BB&T to form Truist Financial Corp. The new name came with new purple “Truist Park” signage to replace the old SunTrust insignia.
The Braves announced their move to Cobb in November 2013, picking an undeveloped property near the Cobb Galleria and Cumberland Mall as their new home.
The property remained empty while hotels and office towers sprouted nearby because multiple gas lines existed below the surface. The Braves relocated the gas lines before starting construction on the new stadium. Construction crews logged more than 5.6 million work-hours over 1,250 days building the new stadium. The Braves opened the stadium for its first regular season game when they hosted the San Diego Padres in 2017.
More than 57,000 cubic yards of cement, 602,000 bricks, 6,800 tons of structural steel and 5,640 tons of reinforcing steel went into the complex.
The finished ballpark includes about 1.1 million square feet of space and boasts a 120-foot-by-64-foot video scoreboard. The stadium includes seven guest elevators and more than 41,000 seats.
Stadium amenities include a young fan zone featuring a zip line, climbing tower, batting cage, interactive carnival-style games and special concession stands with kid-friendly food and merchandise.
Monument Garden, located behind home plate on the lower level of the stadium, is the perfect exhibit for Braves history buffs. The in-stadium museum features a statue depicting Braves slugger and legendary Hall of Famer Hank Aaron hitting his record-breaking 715th home run. Other features of the exhibit include the Braves Hall of Fame, an interactive display about Braves retired numbers, a history of Braves jerseys and more.
In 2019, the Braves clinched their second straight division crown, the club’s 14th east division title and 19th overall division title. The team was led by outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who slugged 40 home runs and stole 40 bases, and starting pitcher Mike Soroka, who posted a 2.68 earned run average and won 13 games.
In the postseason the Braves faced off against the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Division Series. Atlanta won two of the first three games in the best-of-5 series, but then dropped game four in 10 innings. In the series-deciding game five, St. Louis plated 10 runs in the first inning to bury the Braves and end Atlanta’s postseason hopes.
Attendance at Truist park continued to rise in 2019. The team welcomed more than 2.6 million fans to 81 home games in 2019, an average of 32,776 attendees per game, good for the twelfth-highest attendance in Major League Baseball. In 2020, during a shortened season, the team closed its gates to fans due to the coronavirus.
During 2016, the Braves last season in Atlanta’s Turner Field, Atlanta ranked 22nd in the league in attendance, welcoming 2,020,914 fans to 81 home games. The team averaged 24,949 fans that season.
The 2020 Atlanta Braves are led by Acuña and first baseman Freddie Freeman. Soroka, who dominated on the mound in 2019, went down for the season with a torn Achilles tendon in a 7-2 loss to the New York Mets on Aug. 3.
