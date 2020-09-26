By Aleks Gilbert
Public transit across the country has taken a hit as a result of the coronavirus, and CobbLinc is no exception.
The county’s public bus system has had to slash service and has waived fares during the pandemic. Long-term, however, there are big plans for public transportation in Cobb.
They include several new routes in the southernmost part of the county, a direct line to the world’s busiest airport and a potential partnership with ride-sharing companies, such as Lyft and Uber.
Every year, the county submits a wish list to the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority. Projects that make the cut become eligible for state and federal funding.
The authority has already approved the relocation, upgrade and creation of new facilities in relation to the south Cobb, Cumberland and Marietta transfer centers and the CobbLinc maintenance facility in Marietta.
It has also approved sidewalk enhancements to accommodate people with disabilities and a transit signal priority system to reduce time at traffic signals for transit vehicles by holding green lights longer or shortening red lights.
The ATL authority is currently evaluating a list of projects submitted by county transportation departments. Cobb’s list includes the new routes and a “Transportation Networking Companies Partnership Zone” in south Cobb that would provide service to Austell, Powder Springs and Mableton.
New routes would connect Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Powder Springs and Austell to the H.E. Holmes Marta Station in west Atlanta; Acworth, downtown Kennesaw and Kennesaw State University; the Cumberland area and Smyrna; and the Cumberland area and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The “Transportation Networking Companies Partnership Zone,” meanwhile, was among several projects listed in CobbLinc Forward, a document outlining potential improvements to the county’s bus service approved by the county’s governing board in 2019.
According to that document, Uber, Lyft and taxis are examples of TNCs.
The department recommended the county use TNCs to replace three existing flex zones that Cobb DOT Director Erica Parish said were not as successful as hoped for.
Rides would be subsidized by CobbLinc as long as the starting and ending point of a trip are within the subsidy zone, according to CobbLinc Forward. The cost of a ride would not be more than that of the county’s Flex service.
