By Aleks Gilbert
Surveillance cameras at county libraries. New synthetic fields at county parks. A new firing range for the police. And smooth roads. Miles upon miles of smooth roads.
In May, Cobb County’s governing board unanimously approved the list of projects to be funded by a new special purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST, which is projected to collect about $750 million over six years.
County residents will be asked to approve the tax in a referendum in November. If it succeeds, the tax will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022 — the day after the current SPLOST expires — and collect one penny on every dollar spent in the county until 2028.
County Chairman Mike Boyce has repeatedly said a new SPLOST would focus heavily on improving Cobb roads. At one point, he summed up the tax by saying, “we need to get back to the basics.”
All of that will help the county manage its growth in the coming years, the chairman has argued. According to the Atlanta Regional Commission, Cobb will have more than 1 million people by 2050. In February, Boyce told the Cumberland Community Improvement District’s board there is nothing he or anyone else can do about it.
“If I never did another rezoning, we would still have a million people in this county (by 2050) because the land use map supports it,” Boyce told members of the Cumberland board.
An earlier county estimate had the tax collecting $810 million over six years. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, however, that figure has since been revised downward to $750 million.
That money will be split between the county and its six cities, with the county expected to receive more than $550 million before the tax expires.
COBB COUNTY
Almost half of the haul from the 2022 SPLOST would be dedicated to transportation projects. Two-thirds of that — or some $213 million — would go toward road repaving.
More than 10%, or $82 million, is earmarked for public safety projects, such as a new, $17 million firing range and $16 million in radio system upgrades.
Parks and libraries would get about $28 million, as would facilities and technology upgrades.
ACWORTH
Road projects and repaving will make up around 60% of Acworth’s $21 million in council-approved spending should Cobb voters approve the county’s penny sales tax this November, according to Mayor Tommy Allegood. Park and trail upgrades will also be a priority.
“We decided that we would allocate 60% of the money to some kind of road improvements, either total resurfacing projects and/or a lot patching of roads,” the mayor said, noting the feedback the city had received from residents included many complaints about road conditions. “In the past, out of SPLOST, we built a new City Hall, we built a police station, we built a community center, and so now, rather than building something like that ... we’re going to make sure we go back to the infrastructure.”
Most exciting for residents, he said, will likely be the $750,000 to be used for improvements to Overlook Park and turning the nearby abandoned Highway 92 bridge over Lake Acworth into a pedestrian bridge. Under the city’s planned $3 million joint project with the county, that bridge will tie into a sidewalk trail around the lake.
AUSTELL
The city’s public works department will receive money to repave city roads and lay down new sidewalks. The community affairs department, meanwhile, would receive funding for a new cooling tower at the Threadmill Complex as well as upgrades to city parks and trails and a new recreation center. Public safety would receive a fire truck, radio upgrades, new police cars and more.
KENNESAW
Kennesaw will direct one-quarter of the funds it would receive from a new penny sales tax to public safety should county voters approve the tax in November.
Kennesaw City Council approved on May 18 a list of projects to be funded by the tax totaling almost $32 million. The list includes $12.5 million in upgrades to city parks and facilities, and almost $11 million in transportation and road upgrades.
The single largest expenditure, according to the list, is a new facility that would house the city’s police department, 911 staff and emergency operations department. The price tag: $8.5 million.
In addition to the public safety facility, other big-ticket items include the completion of Depot Park, a recreation center and Sardi Street extension.
According to the list, the city would add parking, an amphitheater and a festival area to the Depot Park at a cost of $6 million and a multi-sport court and gymnastics to the recreation center at a cost of $3 million (with another $3 million coming from the county).
Should the tax exceed revenue projections, the city would use extra money for fleet maintenance and road improvements.
MARIETTA
“We’re looking at a group of necessary, make us a better city (projects) at the same time,” Mayor Steve Tumlin said.
Marietta’s largest line item in the city’s SPLOST list is annual street resurfacing, at $13.2 million, followed by sidewalks and trail construction at $6.25 million.
The list shows Marietta City Hall could get a face-lift in the next few years. Nearly $4 million is allocated for City Hall renovations, including new windows, replacing carpet, renovating 12 bathrooms, installing LED lights, renovating elevator doors, a new roof and resealing the parking deck. Heating and air conditioning plans include replacing two chillers and a cooling tower.
Another $2.7 million is allocated for traffic system upgrades, specifically automated systems like timed traffic signals. And, nearly $2.3 million is earmarked for a new training facility for Marietta Police and Fire departments, as well as equipment.
POWDER SPRINGS
Powder Springs would get a total of $14.3 million. The single largest expense would be on transportation projects, at $9.5 million. A third of that — the single largest item on the list — would be for road repaving, at $3.6 million. Another $2 million would go toward parks; $1.8 million will go to facilities and capital equipment; and $1 million will go to public safety.
SMYRNA
Smyrna is eyeing a “complete rehab” of the South Cobb Drive area as well as several improvements that would help people get around the Jonquil City.
“Oh my gosh, man. I’ve got a big foldout map that shows some of the possible improvements and it’s amazing,” Mayor Derek Norton said of the potential improvements to South Cobb Drive. “The halo effect from doing that would be terrific.”
Improvements to downtown and South Cobb Drive, budgeted at $13.3 million as of Thursday afternoon, is the largest single item on the list.
Several years ago, the city commissioned a study of the South Cobb Drive area, Norton said.
It presented “three or four options” totaling between $6 and $10 million “for a complete rehab of South Cobb Drive, particularly between Windy Hill and Concord Road,” he continued. “It’s just never been enacted upon and that’s an area of the city I feel like needs some attention.”
Potential improvements to downtown include an amphitheater and splash pad, he said.
The second-largest item on the list is a joint aquatics, gymnastics and family learning library estimated to cost $12 million. Norton said no location had been decided for the facility.
Another $22 million would go toward transportation projects, including the resurfacing of existing roads ($6 million), a downtown parking deck ($4 million) and a pedestrian bridge between Cobb Parkway and The Battery Atlanta ($4 million).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.