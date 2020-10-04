Staff reports
Austell, Cobb County’s smallest city, is located in the county’s southwest corner. With a population of nearly 7,300 people, Austell was incorporated in 1885.
The city, once called Salt Springs, was well known for its medicinal springs, which made it a destination for the sick before the Civil War.
Many of the people who came for the medicinal features of the springs decided to stay and prevailed upon Mr. G.O. Mozeley, then the owner of all the property around Austell, to sell them a lot.
Austell subdivided 40 acres and divided the town into squares with streets 50 feet wide.
The old Georgia Pacific, now a division of the Southern Railway, contributed to the city by making Austell a station with connecting lines to Birmingham and to Chattanooga. Today rail fans from all over the Southeast visit Historic Downtown Austell for a chance to catch their favorite train go by.
The city was named after Alfred Austell, a banker and railroad builder who organized the Atlanta National Bank and served on Atlanta’s first board of education. The city was home to Cobb County’s first public school, which was built in 1890, and is now Austell Elementary School.
The city is governed by a six-member council, and the mayor is the chief executive of the city. Starting his first term in January 2020, Ollie Clemons was the first elected African American mayor in the history of Austell.
Ollie B. Clemons, Jr.
Mayor
770-944-4328
Marlin Lamar
Ward 1
404-808-4003
Devon Myrick
Ward 2
470-922-4632
Randy P. Green
Ward 3
678-300-5322
Sandra Leverette
Ward 4
470-755-4590
At-Large, Post 1
Melanie Elder
470-922-4631
Valerie Anderson
At-Large, Post 2
(470) 755-4589
Austell Police Department
2721 Joe Jerkins Blvd.
Austell, GA 30106
770-944-4331
R.G. Starrett
Chief of Police
770-944-4331
Austell Fire Department
Station Number 1
5890 Mulberry St.
Station Number 2
5300 Austell-Powder Springs Rd
Austell, GA 30106
770-944-4333
Brandon Merritt
Fire Chief
Austell City Hall
2761 Broad Street, S.W.
770-944-4300
City Council meets the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the council chambers of
City Hall.
Places of Interest: Lithia Waters at Frog Rock; Disc golf course at Frog Rock; Veterans Memorial Park on Veterans Memorial Highway, nearby is Six Flags Over Georgia
Annual Events: Lighting of the Great Tree and arrival of Santa Claus on the First Friday in December at Collar Park, a family event.
A Bit of History: The city was a well-known health resort in the 1800s.
Famous Residents: Austell’s most famous resident is Louise Suggs. She was one of the charter members of the Ladies Professional Golf Association and her competitiveness, accuracy and “picture swing” led her to a phenomenal amateur and professional career in golf.
