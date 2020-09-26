By Ryan Kolakowski
Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United FC might play their home games in downtown Atlanta’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but Marietta houses the team’s front office.
Atlanta United’s headquarters, complete with a team training facility, is located on Franklin Gateway in Marietta. The complex features six full-size soccer fields and a 30,000-square-foot training facility for the professional club and its youth academy.
The Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground is found on a 33-acre site owned by the city of Marietta and leased to the Major League Soccer club. The team first broke ground on its $60 million complex in 2016, and doors opened just over a year later.
The facility includes a locker room for the top-flight club and six locker rooms for its youth academy teams. It boasts 22-foot ceilings and elevated windows, a full-service kitchen, a dining room with balcony access and a sports science facility. Upon entering, club staff and guests are greeted by artwork by South African artist Marco Cianfanelli.
The training grounds include a “show pitch,” which has stands to accommodate 2,500 spectators and a separate viewing pavilion to take in practice sessions.
In March 2019, the Marietta City Council approved a sale contract with Atlanta United for a $9.6 million, 17.18-acre tract of land at 849 Franklin Gateway. The new land, located adjacent to the training facility, allows the club to expand its operational footprint.
The council also extended Atlanta United’s lease on the property that houses the headquarters and training grounds. The lease runs until at least 2041, and it includes options for five more extensions for five years each.
At the time of the lease extension and land purchase, Atlanta United’s vice president of business operations, Catie Griggs, said the soccer team was thrilled to continue growing in Marietta and would consider several options for developing the new site.
“We’ve had several good years at our training ground,” she said. “The growth of soccer and the growth of excitement about soccer, particularly in this market, has surpassed all of our expectations.”
Announced as an MLS expansion club in 2014, Atlanta United played its inaugural season in 2017. The club kicked off its home slate of games at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium, then later moved into the sparkling new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In its first year of play, Atlanta United qualified for the MLS playoffs, set the MLS record for season ticket sales and also broke records for single-game, single-season average and total home attendance.
The emergence of Venezuelan forward Josef Martinez electrified the club and its fans, leading the team to the fourth-best points total in the Eastern Conference. In the 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs, Atlanta United fell to the Columbus Crew in the knockout round, losing on penalty kicks.
In 2018, the team roared back to the postseason and clinched its first MLS Cup. The team defeated the Portland Timbers 2-0 before a record crowd of 73,019 at Mercedes-Benz stadium to notch the championship and hoist the league trophy.
In July 2020, Atlanta United participated in the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, but the club was ousted from the tournament after losses to New York Red Bulls, FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew. Following the tournament, the club and manager Frank de Boer mutually agreed to part ways.
De Boer never lived up to his predecessor, Tata Martino, and the club failed to return to the top of Major League Soccer under his leadership.
Atlanta United holds public training sessions and tournaments at its Cobb County headquarters, and it occasionally hosts clubs from across the nation and abroad.
ATL UTD 2, a United Soccer League club and the affiliate of Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United, is owned and operated by AMB Sports & Entertainment. The team joined the USL as an expansion club in 2018, and it plays its home matches at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, a venue that also hosts Kennesaw State University athletic teams.
“ATL UTD 2 is the fundamental link in our club’s vertical integration, connecting our academy teams to our first team,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “This team gives us a chance to challenge academy players at the professional level while also giving our first team players an opportunity to stay match fit and when returning from injury. This team will be a blend of local talent and seasoned pros.”
Marietta purchased the land on which the club’s headquarters sits by using part of the funding from a $68 million bond approved by voters in 2013. The majority of the bond was earmarked to redevelop the Franklin Gateway corridor. The city receives increasing annual rents from Atlanta United based on inflation.
Other projects on Franklin Gateway that were initiated by the bond include the Franklin Gateway Sports Complex, a park that is owned and operated by the city and features three soccer fields.
