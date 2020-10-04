Staff reports
You don’t have to leave Cobb County to go to the beach — just head over to one of Acworth’s lake beaches.
The city boasts white sand beaches at Lake Acworth and Lake Allatoona.
Cobb’s northernmost city is known as “The Lake City,” and started as a railroad stop called Northcutt Station, which was built along the Western and Atlantic Railroad in 1845.
A railroad engineer named Joseph Gregg renamed the station after his hometown of Acworth, New Hampshire, and on Dec. 1, 1860, the area in a half-mile radius surrounding Northcutt Station was incorporated into the city of Acworth.
Today, Acworth, home to more than 22,000 residents, is governed by a mayor and Board of Aldermen, though the mayor only votes in case of a tie. The city manager oversees day-to-day operations.
Acworth is designated as a Georgia Exceptional Main Street city, so the city aims to preserve the historical significance of its downtown district buildings.
Two lakes, Lake Acworth and Lake Allatoona, surround the city and offer four different beaches, fishing, boating, kayaking and paddle boarding. There are also 13 parks that surround Acworth for picnicking and family fun. Nestled along the banks of Lake Acworth is the award-winning and top-ranked Cobblestone Golf Course.
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m.
the first and third Thursday of every month at
City Hall, in the council chambers.
City Hall is at 4415 Center Street, Acworth, 30101.
770-974-3112 www.acworth.org
Tommy Allegood
Mayor
678-801-4024
Albert (Butch) Price
Alderman
770-974-4321
Gene Pugliese
Alderman
678-801-4004
Brett North
Alderman
678-801-4006
Tim Richardson
Alderman
678-801-4009
Tim Houston
Alderman
770-917-1883
Wayne Dennard
Chief of Police
770-974-1232
Places of interest: Historic downtown and Parkside districts. Acworth has four beaches and 13 parks.
Annual events: ArtFest, April; Smoke on the Lake, May; Pizza, Pints and Pigskins, September; Taste of Acworth, October; Cobb’s largest Independence Day celebration, July.
A bit of history: Acworth started as a railroad town, and the city became Acworth in 1860. The city has more than 300 historic buildings. One of those buildings, the Cowan Historic Mill, was built by John Cowan, who struck gold in the “Last Chance Gulch” in the mid 1800s. Cowan and three others from Acworth were credited for founding Helena, Montana.
What’s new in Acworth:
In 2020, the city completed the Lemon Street Pedestrian Bridge, which connects Acworth’s downtown across the railroad tracks. Visitors and residents can use the bridge to travel between the city’s historic district and 140 acres of green space.
Acworth has also recently seen the opening of its first brewery, Red Top Brewhouse, located at 4637 S. Main St. The downtown craft brewery, with a rooftop porch, fire pit and gardens, promises to be a place for a fun night out with friends and family.
