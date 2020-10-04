By Aleks Gilbert
Like many a nonprofit, the Cobb Chamber of Commerce has to get creative when it comes to money.
“There is no real free cash flow there whatsoever,” John Loud, its 2020 chairman, said in an interview in January.
In 2019, the chamber’s board discussed raising the lowest-tiered membership fee from $400 to $450 per year. Loud balked.
“They invited the wrong guy into that room,” he recalled, laughing. The chamber’s chairs are picked long before they ever take office, and Loud knew he was going to ascend to the position in a year’s time. He vowed to roll back the increase the moment he became chair.
The board ended up creating an even lower tier, for businesses with two or fewer employees. It costs $250.
It was a preview of Loud’s chairmanship, which began in at the beginning of the year. In a recent interview, Loud discussed how his priorities as chair have shifted during a year of upheaval.
Q: Right before you assumed the chairmanship of the Chamber of Commerce, you listed three priorities: workforce development, Dobbins Air Reserve Base and small businesses. Now that we’re eight months into 2020, I was hoping that you could tell me how all those things have come along during your chairmanship, and how you might have had to adjust some of the ways that you wanted to put a spotlight on those things in light of the coronavirus.
A: I’ll share this with you: As the year got underway, I had some very specific things in mind for workforce, for the military and we had some things for small business. My man, you talk about a dynamic change. ... This year has been so much more focused on helping small businesses. … But there’s a lot of unique challenges that our businesses are going through. And, you know, if there’s ever a time that folks need to turn to their industry associations, their business associations, their chambers of commerce — because these types of groups have access to resources that most individual businesses do not have. They don’t have lobbyists, they don’t have relationships with (politicians). The other thing I think that’s so vital is when anybody starts a business when they’re really micro small … the business professionals tell you (that) you need to get key relationships with your banker, your attorney and your CPA, and boy has it become paramount this year more than ever. …
I think when we looked at the six-month mark, I’m amazed at the amount of accomplishments that the chamber has done in that six months. Remember, we opened our new building. We really laid out that (new) logo and (how) we’ve got a seat at the table for you. We did an absolute record-breaking campaign year where we had 375 new members join us in the first half of the year, and the largest we’ve ever had in the past was 337. And then we raised $927,000, which was a crushing record compared to the $871,000 we have raised as a prior record. And during a pandemic. We have had for the first 10 weeks of it a webinar every week focused on all sorts of business challenges from HR to unemployment, to the CPA side, to the legal side, to PPP and EIDL, and the banking side.
And (Chamber President and CEO) Sharon Mason and myself on pretty much every one of these webinars have always put on our cell phone numbers, our email addresses. If you have a concern and you don’t feel comfortable on this platform to ask, let us know and let us help. Obviously the huge success with our relationship with Cobb County elected officials to be able to come to market with $50 million is absolutely unprecedented. When you also look at our SelectCobb initiatives, and economic development, we have over 70 projects, the largest SelectCobb has ever had since the beginning of that program.
Q: Obviously the pandemic has taken a toll on businesses in the county. Nevertheless, there has been a lot of good news on the chamber’s end: a lot of new members, record fundraising, getting VECTR through (the General Assembly), all of these projects that SelectCobb is working on. Why is there so much good news despite the pandemic?
A: I think it comes down to the story that surrounds our new logo. And that is resonating with people to say, ‘We have a seat at the table and we are here to help you.’ … You know the virus isn’t going to just disappear in two months. So, how folks are going to interact with their customers, their employees, families: Now is the time for them to begin to readjust to that new norm, and our chamber, I hope, is showing strong leadership to these businesses when they think about (that). … But we hope that others will look at what we’re doing and say, ‘You know what, I may be able to do some things like that.’ We’ve got amazing information on our website under our COVID page. … (We’re) working very closely with all the nonprofits, strong dialogues with the schools, because obviously the schools, are our economic engine for economic growth down the road. We need their success.
