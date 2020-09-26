- Accountant - Steve R. Tumlin
- Adult Day Care - Skylark Senior Care
- Antique Store - The Magnolia Room
- Apartment Community - Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
- Appetizers/Light Fare - Carrabba's Italian Grill
- Art Gallery - dk Gallery
- Artist - Holly Irwin - DK Gallery
- Assisted Living Facility - Sterling Estates of East Cobb Retirement Community
- Attorney - Bankruptcy - Phyllis Gingrey Collins
- Attorney - Civil - Justin O'Dell - O'Dell & O'Neal Attorneys
- Attorney - Corporate - Nick Booth - O'Dell, O'Neal, Hungerford, & Blanchard
- Attorney - Criminal - Kim Keheley Frye
- Attorney - Employment & Labor - Jeff Daxe - Moore, Ingram, Johnson & Steele
- Attorney - Family/Divorce - Alyssa Blanchard - O'Dell, O'Neal, Hungerford & Blanchard
- Attorney - Individual - Leslie O'Neal - O'Dell, O'Neal, Hungerford & Blanchard
- Attorney - Personal Injury - Jones & Swanson LLC
- Attorney - Real Estate - Thomas & Brown Attorneys at Law
- Attorney - Tax & Estate - Leslee Hungerford - O'Dell, O'Neal, Hungerford & Blanchard
- Auto Dealer - Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC
- Auto Dealer Service Department - Ed Voyles Honda Service Center
- Auto Glass Repair - Safelite AutoGlass
- Auto Repair - Independent - Jett AutoCare
- Auto/Body Collision - Fairground Auto & Body Shop
- Backyard Furnishings - Acorn Home & Garden
- Bakery - Gabriel's Restaurant and Bakery
- Bank - United Community Bank
- Barber Shop - Lenny's Hair Salon
- Bartender/Mixologist/Sommelier - Jen Anderson - Two Birds Taphouse
- BBQ - Wallace Barbecue Restaurant
- Birthday Party Venue - Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Marietta
- Boat/Marine Dealer - Park Marine Boating Centers
- Boutique - Little Red Bird Gifts
- Bowling - Bowlero Kennesaw
- Breakfast - The Red Eyed Mule
- Bridal Store - Adore Bridal Boutique
- Brunch - Copeland's of New Orleans - Kennesaw
- Buffet - Copeland's of New Orleans - Kennesaw
- Burger - Stockyard Burgers and Bones
- Business Lunch - Governors Gun Club
- Car Salesman - Drew Tutton - Ed Voyles
- Car Wash - Hoppy's Car Wash
- Cardiac/Vascular Specialist - Dr. David Caras - WellStar Medical Group - Cardiovascular Medicine
- Carpet Cleaning - Citrusolution Carpet Cleaning Process of South Cobb
- Carry Out - Carrabba's Italian Grill
- Caterer - Adriane's Delectables
- Chicken Wings - Otter's Chicken
- Children's Clothing - The Children's Place
- Chinese Restaurant - House of Lu
- Chiropractic Group - Porter Family Chiropractic Center
- Chiropractor - Dr. Debby Porter - Porter Family Chiropractic
- Cocktail Menu - Two Birds Taphouse
- Coins & Collectibles - Plastic Empire
- College/University Local Professor - Emily M. Berreth - Kennesaw State University
- Commercial Real Estate Company - Stowers & Company
- Concert Venue - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
- Consignment Store - Urban Renewal Consignment
- Cosmetic or Plastic Surgeon - Dr. Keith West - Marietta Plastic Surgery
- Cosmetic or Plastic Surgery Group - Marietta Plastic Surgery
- Craft Beer Selection - Two Birds Taphouse
- Credit Union - Credit Union of Georgia
- Dance Studio - Impact Dance of Atlanta
- Date Night Restaurant - Caper's Restaurant and Bar
- Day Care - Primrose School at Oregon Park
- Dental Group - Atlanta West Dentistry
- Dental Hygienist - Lisa Brown - Atlanta West Dentistry
- Dentist - Dr. Travis Watson - Atlanta West Dentistry
- Department Store - Belk
- Dermatologist - Dr. Robert Mills Harper - Marietta Dermatology
- Dermatology Group - Marietta Dermatology
- Dessert - Marietta Diner
- Dog Park - Swift Cantrell Park
- Doughnuts - Dough In The Box
- Dry Cleaner - 120 Cleaners
- Ear, Nose & Throat Specialist - Dr. Michael Vick - WellStar Medical Group - Ear, Nose & Throat
- Educational Supply Store - The School Box
- Electrician - Powers Electrical Solutions
- Event Venue - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
- Eye Care Group - Marietta Eye Clinic - Marietta
- Fabric Shop - Fabric & Fringe
- Family Amusement - North Georgia State Fair
- Family Physician - Dr. Scott Mills -MDVIP Internal Medicine
- Festival - North Georgia State Fair
- Fine Dining - Canoe
- Fitness Center/Gym - WellStar Health Place
- Floor Covering Store - Fleming Flooring & Design Centers
- Florist - Faith Designs Florist
- Food Truck - Tom + Chee Food Truck
- Frame Shop - Marietta Frame and Art
- Fried Chicken - Otter's Chicken
- Funeral Home - Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory
- Furniture - Acorn Home & Garden
- Garden Center - Pike Nurseries
- Gastroenterologist - Dr. Anna V. Longacre, MD - Atlanta Gastroenterology
- General Practice Doctor - Dr. Ryan Cantwell - WellStar medical Group - Internal Medicine Associates of Marietta
- Gift Store - Little Red Bird Gifts
- Golf Course - Marietta Country Club
- Grocery - Nature's Corner Market - Marietta
- Hair Removal Services - Inga's Skin & Body Care Salon
- Hair Salon - Elon Salon
- Hair Stylist - Nina John - Elon Salon
- Happy Hour - Two Birds Taphouse
- Hardware/Home Improvement Store - Vickery Hardware
- Hearing Center - Peachtree Hearing
- Hearing Professional - Dr. Melissa Wikoff - Peachtree Hearing
- Heating & A/C Service - Dayco Systems
- Historic Site - Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park
- Home Builder - David Gilreath Homes Inc.
- Home Care (non-medical) - Comforting Arms
- Home Contractor/Repair/Remodeling - Buddy Harris - RiverRock Ventures LLC
- Home Decor - White Rabbit Cottage
- Home Security - LOUD Security Systems
- Housekeeping Service - Prestigious Cleaning Team
- Ice Cream/Frozen Dessert - Bruster's Real Ice Cream
- Indian Food - Pinch Of Spice Indian Cuisine
- Insurance Agent (Health) - David Bottoms - Bottoms Group
- Insurance Agent (Property & Casualty) - Matt Godfrey - State Farm Insurance Agent
- Investment Firm - Henssler Financial
- Italian Food - Carrabba's Italian Grill
- Japanese Food - Thaicoon & Sushi Bar
- Jewelry Store - Blackwell's Jewelers Inc
- Karaoke - Johnnie MacCracken's Celtic Firehouse Pub
- Karate/Martial Arts School - Yongsa Martial Arts
- Kid-Friendly Restaurant - Chick-fil-A
- Lawn Care - Old Marietta Landscaping
- Lawn Equipment - Cobb Hardware
- Limo Service - Empress Elite Limousine
- Live Theatre - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
- Local Band/Musician - Brother Whitlock
- Local Bicycle Store - Free-Flite Bicycles
- Local Brewery/Distillery - Glover Park Brewery
- Local Coffee Shop - Cool Beans Coffee Roasters
- Local Tour Company - Ghosts of Marietta
- Massage Therapist - Chelsea Massingill - Massage Therapist - Willis Chiropractic
- Mediterranean Food - It's Greek to Us
- Memory Care Facility - Sterling Estates of West Cobb Retirement Community
- Men's Clothing - Square Threads
- Mexican Food - La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant
- Mortgage Services - Affinity Home Lending
- Motorcycle Dealer - Hellbender Harley-Davidson
- Moving Services - Charlie's Angels Movers
- Museum - Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art
- Music Instruction - Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts
- Nail Salon - Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique
- Neighborhood - Whitlock Heights
- New Bar - Silla Del Torro
- New Car Dealer - Ed Voyles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
- New Local Restaurant - Reveille Cafe West Cobb
- Nonprofit - Must Ministries
- Nursing Home - A.G. Rhodes
- OB/GYN - Dr. Angel Paas - Kennesaw Gynecology
- OB/GYN Group - Kennesaw Gynecology
- Oil Change - Jett AutoCare
- Optometrist & Ophthalmologist - Dr. Denise Johnson - Marietta Eye Clinic
- Orthodontic Group - OrthoZone - Singleton Orthodontics
- Orthodontist - Dr. Doug Singleton - OrthoZone
- Orthopaedic Group - Pinnacle Orthopaedics
- Orthopaedist - Dr. Donald Fowler - OrthoAtlanta
- Outdoor Dining - Taqueria Tsunami
- Overall Attorney - Justin O'Dell - O'Dell, O'Neal, Hungerford & Blanchard
- Overall Bar - Two Birds Taphouse
- Overall Law Firm - O'Dell, O'Neal, Hungerford & Blanchard
- Overall Local Restaurant - Henry's Louisiana Grill
- Park - Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park
- Pediatric Dentist - Dr. Mike Rossitch - Rossitch Pediatric Dentistry
- Pediatric Group - WellStar Medical Group KenMar Pediatrics
- Pediatrician - Dr. Deidre Greene - WellStar Medical Group - KenMar Pediatrics
- Performing Arts Program - Mount Paran Christian School
- Personal Trainer - Megan Vineyard - Burn Boot Camp - Kennesaw, GA
- Pest Control - All Pro Pest Services, Inc.
- Pet Adoption Agency - Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue and Adoption
- Pet Groomer - Kennesaw Mountain Animal Hospital
- Pet Sitter/Kennel - Marietta Doggy Daycare
- Pet Supply Store - The Good Dog Shoppe
- Pet Training - Kennesaw Mountain Animal Hospital
- Pharmacist - Dr. Thomas Sherrer - Poole's Pharmacy
- Pharmacy Drug Store - Pooles Pharmacy
- Photographer - Evie Mae Photography
- Physical Therapist - Ashley Carpenter, PT - OrthoAtlanta
- Physical Therapy Group - PT Solutions Physical Therapy
- Pizza - Mellow Mushroom - Dallas Highway
- Place to Take a Tourist - Marietta Square
- Place to Worship - First Presbyterian Church of Marietta
- Plumber - Superior Plumbing
- Pre-School - Mount Paran Christian School - Pre-School
- Private School - Mount Paran Christian School
- Psychologist - Dr. Mark Roland - Psychological Consultants of Marietta
- Public School - Elementary - Pitner Elementary School
- Public School - High School - Harrison High School
- Public School - Middle School - Lost Mountain Middle School
- Real Estate Agent - Andrew Turner - Ansley Atlanta, Marietta Office
- Real Estate Company - Ansley Atlanta Real Estate - Marietta
- Retirement Community - Sterling Estates of West Cobb Retirement Community
- Roofing - Georgia Roof Advisors
- RV Dealer - Open Roads Complete RV
- Sandwich Shop - Hoboken Cafe on Whitlock
- Seafood - Fish Thyme Restaurant & Bar
- Shoe Store - DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse
- Southern Food - West Cobb Diner
- Spa - Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique
- Sporting Goods Store - Adventure Outdoors
- Sports Bar - Taco Mac
- Steakhouse - Elevation Chophouse & Skybar
- Sushi - Thaicoon & Sushi Bar
- Swimming Pools - AquaRama Pools & Spas
- Tanning Salon - Body Glow Custom Spray Tanning
- Teacher - Kelly Moss - Mount Paran Christian School
- Thai Food - Thaicoon & Sushi Bar
- Therapist - Angella Ocheltree - Right Path Hypnosis & Wellness
- Tire Center - Smyrna Tire Service
- Trade/Technical School - Chattahoochee Technical College - Marietta Campus
- Travel Agency - Cruise Planners-Chris Orr
- Tree Removal - TreeJob
- Trivia Host - Josh Waters - Two Birds Taphouse
- Used Car Dealer - Ed Voyles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
- Veterinarian - Dr. Kirk Underwood - Kennesaw Mountain Veterinary Services
- Veterinary Group - The Veterinary Clinic - Roswell Street
- Wedding Venue - The Whitlock Inn
- Weight Loss Clinic - Bubolo Medical
- Window/Door Company - EXOVATIONS Design Center
- Wine List - unWined & Tap
- Women's Clothing - Urban Renewal Consignment
- Yoga/Barre/Pilates Studio - be yoga
