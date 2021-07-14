The City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department will host Program Palooza on Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
Program Palooza is an open house event that gives the community the opportunity to explore all of the experiences available with Parks & Recreation. Guests will have the opportunity to meet with program instructors and learn about program opportunities in the upcoming season.
A 10% discount on registration will be offered to attendees the day of the event, courtesy of Kennesaw Parks & Rec.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call 770-422-9714.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.