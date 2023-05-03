India's first Broadway-style musical centers on the love story between Prince Salim and court dancer Anarkali. Upon learning of this forbidden relationship, Emperor Akbar vehemently disapproves and must choose between his responsibility towards his empire and his duty as father of a beloved son.
The musical showcases India’s rich culture of Kathak dances and classical music intertwined in a legendary love story.
ATLANTA — After more than 200 performances across six Asian countries, "Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical" debuts its 13-city North American tour in Atlanta May 26 - 28 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.
The theatre production, presented by Cinema on Stage, is based on K Asif’s 1960 classic film of the same name, showcasing India’s rich culture of Kathak dances and classical music intertwined in a legendary love story.
The globally recognized musical, produced by Shapoorji Pallonji Group and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, features mesmerizing dance sequences, spectacular lighting, extravagant costumes and live signing.
India's first Broadway-style musical boasts a cast and crew of more than 150 people and has been met with all-around accolades following its 2016 premiere in Mumbai.
In 2017, the production garnered seven out of the 14 BroadwayWorld India Awards, including Best Play, Best Director, Best Costume Design, Best Choreography, Best Original Set Design, Best Original Lighting Design and Best Ensemble Cast.
The play is in Hindi/Urdu or Hindustani, with LED screens displaying English subtitles.
"Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical" kicks off its North American summer tour at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 28 at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $79 plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.cobbenergycentre.com
