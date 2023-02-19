Comedian, actor and producer Joe Gatto is bringing shenanigans and antics to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Thursday for his "Night of Comedy" tour.
The former "Impractical Jokers" star, best known for his decade-long career in making America laugh, is on the road for his 40-city solo tour.
“There’s a three laugh guarantee that I put on every ticket," Gatto said, adding that attendees should be prepared for anything.
“You never know what’s gonna happen, honestly,” he said. “I mean I’ve brought people up on stage, gone into the stands and interviewed people. You don’t know what kind of mood I’m gonna be in.”
From childhood stories as a Staten Island native to the realities of fatherhood, Gatto said attendees will hear it all.
“I also like to spend my time up there like a TED Talk and teach people how to live the best, awkward life they can,” he said. “Like keeping your eyes wide open at the dentist because why not?”
Other than triggering deep belly laughs, Gatto said fans will get to know him on a personal level.
"It’s a nice difference… because the people in the crowd are there to see me,” he said. “They’re not just fans of the show or fans of all of us. They’re fans of me."
Jokers heard round' the world
In December 2021, Gatto announced on social media that he was leaving "Impractical Jokers" for personal reasons.
Those who haven't seen truTV's hit TV show "Impractical Jokers", Gatto and his three childhood best friends Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray and Sal Vulcano challenge each other to perform outlandish dares in public. Since 2011, the hidden camera prank show chronicled the comedy troupe's overt interactions with strangers.
"Our goal was not to get people mad or anything. … People just thought we were crazy or something was off about us," Gatto said.
Aside from Gatto's comedic stints on camera, he also had numerous behind-the-scenes roles on the show.
“I did everything,” he said. “I literally was the show. I was there from the first joke written to the last final cut … my hands were in it the whole time."
After the comedian broke the news he was stepping away from "Impractical Jokers", Gatto said he knew it was time to find a new path to support his family and stay afloat.
“I mean, I gotta make money,” he said. “So I looked at it all and I was like, ‘So what can I do? I’m not gonna do this anymore, but what can I do right away that would be able to keep me providing for my children?’”
Gatto then brainstormed with his team to find a new calling.
Gatto had experience in live performance comedy after going on tour with the "Impractical Jokers" cast from 2013 to 2020. The comedy troupe performed at massive venues around the world, including the O2 Arena in London and the Madison Square Garden in New York
"My agent was like, ‘You should try standup. You’ve performed live a bunch with the Jokers tour and you’re no stranger to the stage, you’ll be fine.’ I was kind of skeptical because I didn’t really know standup," he said.
But after going solo, he was faced with a new challenge — in the past, Gatto said the jokers were with him on stage, so he only had to deliver 25% of the laughs.
“But now it’s all eyes on you,” Gatto said. “It’s your show.”
Despite Gatto's doubts, the comedian dove into the standup world and quickly garnered success.
"I played in comedy clubs for a little while, the fans were there and the show was good. We graduated to theaters and now I play in theaters across the county," he said.
'I like being in charge of my own thing'
So far, Gatto said his favorite show was in Cincinnati, but not just because of the roaring crowd. Gatto brought a special guest out on stage: his daughter.
“This is why I like being in charge of my own thing here, because I was able to make this happen," he said.
After Gatto finished a show in Baltimore on a Saturday night, he headed to the airport the next morning to make his daughter’s breakfast event at her school.
Once they filled up on pancakes, Gatto had to take off for a show in Cincinnati the following day, but he wasn’t going alone.
“So I surprised her, packed a bag, took her right to the airport after breakfast and told her she was coming with me to Cincinnati…sold out show; it was great,” he said.
“It was such a core memory we made together,” Gatto said, adding that having his daughter at his show was “like two worlds colliding, which was really nice.”
From Staten Island kid to world-famous comedian
Gatto said he's been best friends with the "Impractical Jokers" cast since they were all freshman in high school on Staten Island. The four jokers then started their comedic journey when they joined an after-school improv club.
When brainstorming a name for their comedy troupe, Gatto said they decided on calling themselves, "The Tenderloins".
"You don't want to know," Gatto said, when asked about the name's origin.
Aside from Gatto's comedy tour, he also co-hosts the "Two Cool Moms" podcast with stand-up comedian Steve Byrne.
Joe Gatto's "Night of Comedy" tour is coming to the Cobb Galleria Performing Arts Centre Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $34.75. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.cobbenergycentre.com/events/detail/joe-gatto.
