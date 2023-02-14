Atlanta Comic Convention will descend upon Georgia World Congress Center on Feb. 24 to 26.
Comic and pop culture fandoms will join together and experience all the happenings the convention has to offer.
Fans will have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites spanning from the realms of comic creators, TV and film actors, artists and cosplayers.
"Celebrity Row" will have scheduled meet and greet appearances throughout the duration of the convention.
The specific times for these opportunities will be available at each celebrity's booth at the convention.
For an added special memory of the weekend, fan can purchase a photo op with a celebrity of their choosing. A full list of available opportunities is available here.
The list of celebrities currently scheduled for appearances is extensive.
*Please be aware that scheduled appearances are subject to change.*
Comic Creators
Bob Camp (Moon Knight, Ren & Stimpy); James O’Barr (The Crow); Jeremy Clark (TMNT, Punchline, Vampirella); Dexter Vines (Superman/Batman, The Mandalorian, Black Panther); Arthur Suydum (Marvel Zombies, The Walking Dead); Georges Jeanty (The Mandalorian); Dan Vessenmeyer (X-Men) and Andrea Mutti (Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic)
TV & Film Actors
*this is a partial list of actors, the full list is available here.*
Chris Sarandon, voice of Jack Skellington (The Nightmare Before Christmas); Elijah Wood and Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings); Steve Burns (Blues Clues); Butch Patrick (The Munsters); Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai); Martin Kove and William Zabka (Cobra Kai); Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead); Corey Feldman (Goonies) and Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) are scheduled to appear.
Artists
Geof Isherwood (The Phanton, Dr. Strange, Suicide Squad); Tim Jacobus (Goosebumps); Kirk Manley (The Walking Dead, Moon Knight); Scott Spillman (The Walking Dead); Jeremy Palko (The Walking Dead)
Authors
Will Jordan (Ryan Drake Series)
Featured Panelists
Mike Bracken (Beat the Geeks)
Featured Cosplayers
Jerry Pringle II, Brown.Suga.Outlaw, CSSSCP, Mick Grimes, Ei Cosplay.
Attendees can cosplay as their favorite characters and there will also be a cosplay contest for pre-selected participants.
The Fandemic Experience returns to Atlanta Comic Con in 2023!
A product of a partnership between Fandemic Dead and Atlanta Comic Con, fans of The Walking Dead will seemingly get two conventions in one.
Throughout the duration of the convention, attendees will be able to walk the vendor floor area and see what memorabilia and souvenirs each have to offer.
Atlanta Comic Con will be at Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW, Feb. 24 to Feb. 26.
More information about Atlanta Comic Convention is available at www.atlcomicconvention.com.
Tickets and Photo Ops are available for purchase via GROWTix.
Follow Atlanta Comic Convention on social media.
Twitter: @atl__cc
Instagram: @atlcomiconvention
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.