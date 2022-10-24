In a contested northwest Cobb County race for a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives, Democrat Lisa Campbell holds a more than two-to-one fundraising advantage over Republican Robert Trim, who’s facing renewed criticism for his past legal troubles in Cherokee County.
Campbell, a communications and business consultant, had raised nearly $129,000 as of the latest fundraising disclosure deadline. Trim, a GOP operative and real estate agent, reported raising $44,135.
The candidates were more evenly matched in terms of their remaining cash. Campbell reported spending almost $102,000, leaving her with $26,849 on-hand. Trim had spent $23,645, with $20,489 still in the bank.
Campbell, in fact, sent $39,000 last month to the Georgia Democratic House Caucus.
The candidates are vying to replace state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, who’s leaving the seat in a bid for the Georgia Senate. The newly-drawn district spanning Acworth and Kennesaw leans 57% Democratic, according to a Princeton University analysis.
The two candidates were set to face off this week in a debate hosted by Kennesaw State University student political groups. Last week, however, Campbell accused Trim of pulling out of the forum to avoid facing questions about his 2014 conviction for making false statements to police in Cherokee County.
As reported by the Cherokee Tribune, Trim and two others (including former Cherokee school board member Kelly Marlow, now married to Trim) were found guilty of falsely accusing then-Superintendent Dr. Frank Petruzielo of trying to run them over outside a tavern, after a heated school board meeting in June 2013. Surveillance footage later disproved those statements.
Originally felony convictions, the cases were later downgraded to misdemeanors, the Tribune reported. Trim and his wife received sentences of 60 days in jail and 24 months on probation.
In a video posted on social media, Campbell alleged Trim was dodging questions about the incident.
“Robert Trim is not willing to speak … and defend his record — a record of criminal convictions for lying to law enforcement,” Campbell said. “I believe District 35 deserves a representative who can be trusted, a leader who conducts herself with wisdom, dignity, and moderation.
“The contrast between me and my opponent is stark, and the choice is clear,” she said.
Reached for comment Monday, Trim said he had no qualms about discussing his record. He said he declined to participate in this week's debate because he and Campbell couldn’t come to terms on the venue. Campbell, he said, wanted to hold the event in the social sciences building, while he proposed holding it in the continuing education building, which he said is more accessible.
Trim shared emails with the MDJ from Zae Brewer, head of KSU's Young Democrats club, in which Brewer said the venue issue was a "fair concern." He later said Campbell preferred to stick to the original location.
Campbell, as well as the school's Young Democrats and Young Republicans clubs, couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
Trim called the charge that he’s unwilling to discuss his arrest “utter nonsense.”
“I have discussed this. I've been to over 4,500 doors in the district. She has been saying this and making these accusations since August about my past, and I've said from the beginning, this isn't about the past.
“This is about Georgia today and the future. I'm happy to discuss it and answer any questions anyone has regarding it, but we're not going to relitigate it. It’s over. It was nearly 10 years ago,” Trim said.
Fundraising
Both candidates have received significant backing from politicians already serving in the Gold Dome.
Trim has the financial support of House Speaker David Ralston ($2,500) and Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones ($1,500), along with State Reps. Rick Jasperse ($1,500), R-Jasper; Bruce Williamson ($1,000), R-Monroe; Mitchell Kaye ($150), R-east Cobb; and Matt Dubnik ($1,000), R-Gainesville, among others.
Also backing him are the Georgia GOP ($1,600) and Cobb GOP ($250), the Georgia House Republican Trust ($3,000), and Georgia Wins Inc. ($2,000), a political group registered to Taylor English Duma attorney Bryan Tyson.
In the business world, Trim’s received donations from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Georgia ($500), the Georgia Apartment Association ($400), the Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association ($350), and the Realtors PAC ($3,000). Locally, he’s received the support of former state Rep. Earl Ehrhart ($250) and Georgia Board of Education member Scott Johnson ($250).
Across the aisle, Democratic officials including state Reps. Becky Evans ($1,075), D-Atlanta; Mary Margaret Oliver ($500), D-Decatur; and Mary Frances Williams ($250), D-Marietta, have supported Campbell. She’s also received donations from state Sen. Elena Parent ($500), D-Atlanta; and Stacey Abrams’ group Fair Fight ($3,000).
Campbell also has the support of the Georgia AFL-CIO ($200), the Georgia Association of Educators ($500), and Georgia Conservation Voters ($350).
Other backers include Atlanta home builder John Wieland ($3,000), Bobby Kahn ($1,000), a Democratic media consultant and former adviser to Gov. Roy Barnes; Laura Seydel ($250), the daughter of Ted Turner; Emory University professor Matthew Bernstein and his wife Natalie Bernstein ($7,278 — a portion of which was later refunded for exceeding the donation limit), and Karla Jurvetson ($3,000), a major Democratic donor from California.
