The Cobb County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote next week on the proposed new commission district maps which would set their respective boundaries for a decade to come.
What those boundaries will ultimately look like, however, remains to be seen as Cobb County’s legislative delegation jockeys over which maps will become law this year.
With the deadline to finalize the new maps fast approaching, Cobb’s delegation chairman says he’s increasingly frustrated with the “back room” map-drawing underway by Republican rivals under the Gold Dome.
“As leaders,” said state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, “our job is to work with the rest of the delegation to get this done. They don't want to come work with us … they're not talking to other people. Whatever they're doing is being done in a back room, with no one else watching. And that's not the way we want to operate in Cobb.”
Allen’s “they,” in this case, includes state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, who’s been working on a competing pair of maps for the commission and Cobb Board of Education. Allen, alongside state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, the delegation's vice chairwoman, and state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, reiterated in a virtual town hall Tuesday night that he’d produced “a fair process with fair maps" for the commission and school board.
In an interview with the MDJ on Wednesday, Allen added, “If there is someone else in the delegation planning on introducing maps in the next week, I can 100% assure you that they have not followed as close to an open and transparent process as I have.”
Cobb's 21-member delegation, composed of 11 Democrats and 10 Republicans, has received guidance from the secretary of state’s office to have the maps approved within a month’s time, so they can be in place ahead of school board and commission elections this year. Candidates must also live in their respective districts come qualifying in March.
The Cobb school board approved its map along party lines in a 4-3 vote in December, but Allen indicated he won't be using their recommendation.
"As I told both the commission and the school board, if they were able to come up with a consensus map, then I as chair of the delegation would work with the delegation to approve a consensus map that came out," he said in Tuesday's town hall. "As we all know, a consensus map was not reached."
Another split vote?
The Cobb Board of Commissioners is governed by a chair, who runs countywide and is presently Democrat Lisa Cupid. It also has four district commissioners, currently two of them Democratic and two Republican.
Republican Commissioners Keli Gambrill and JoAnn Birrell are expected to oppose the commission maps proposed by Allen.
Allen has said Birrell rejected the proposed map even after he accommodated “every single request that she had.”
Said Birrell, "I asked for some adjustments, and I'm just not satisfied with that map for my district. It goes farther south into areas I've never had."
Birrell also told Allen she was losing several east Cobb precincts she had previously represented.
Gambrill, meanwhile, said at first glance, the new commission districts appeared faithful to Allen’s promise that the new maps would be highly similar to those in place today.
“However, we have some members of the GOP who are numbers people, and they went and looked at, essentially, the Republican and Democrat (split) — how people tend to vote. When they did that for all of the districts, it put three districts to one political party, and then it left my district at 50-50, so it would have been a toss up,” Gambrill said, an assessment Birrell said she shared.
That “one political party,” she added, was the Democratic one, which currently controls two commission districts as well as the chair. Birrell and Gambrill are the only two members of the board up for reelection this year, and it’s Gambrill’s belief that Cobb is still a “swing county,” and its local representatives should reflect that.
“It’s about representation, and equal opportunity for representation. I can understand why (Setzler) is presenting a new map,” she added. (Allen said this was the first he’d heard of this concern from Gambrill.)
Setzler, for his part, referred to his comments to the MDJ earlier this month, when he called Allen’s maps “nakedly partisan,” which “have zero chance of ever passing into law.” His map could be introduced as a general bill, bypassing the local delegation altogether.
If it’s Setzler’s maps that end up on the governor's desk, Allen and Wilkerson have warned the matter could end up, as it did a decade ago, in court. At a local Democratic Party meeting this month, Wilkerson said letters from Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston instructing legislators to follow local rules could be used in their favor.
But one of Georgia’s leading redistricting experts, the University of Georgia’s Professor Charles Bullock, wasn’t so sure.
“I’m not qualified to give legal advice, but I wouldn’t think that’d get you very far,” Bullock said. “I would think it’s the leadership saying, we don’t want to spend all our time time fighting over these things, so why don’t you try to work it out?”
Residents, at any rate, still have a few days to give their feedback on Allen’s proposed maps. A Google survey can be found at https://bit.ly/3FK3ZJ1.
