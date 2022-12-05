Voters across Georgia head to the polls Tuesday to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, as Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Republican challenger Herschel Walker vie for the only undecided Senate seat in the country.
Warnock won more votes than Walker in the Nov. 8 general election, receiving 49.4% of the vote to Walker's 48.5%. Since neither won more than 50% of the vote, state law requires a runoff.
More than 1.7 million Georgia voters cast ballots last week ahead of the runoff, according to the secretary of state's office. Counting absentee and military voters, the total turnout reached 1.85 million, meaning 26.4% of active Georgia voters have already cast a ballot.
According to Cobb Elections, 146,705 Cobb Countians voted early in-person before Tuesday's runoff. That number represents 28.7% of active registered voters in Cobb.
Cobb Elections has also issued 24,140 absentee ballots, 13,252 of which have been returned. Of the returned ballots, 12,867 have been accepted and 157 have been rejected.
Some Cobb voters will have more time to return absentee ballots after the county extended the deadline following a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.
The agreement between the county and the ACLU will apply to any voter whose absentee ballot application was received by the Cobb Board of Elections on or before Nov. 26. Those voters will have until Dec. 9 for their ballots to be accepted, though the ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday.
Polling locations in Cobb and across the state will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
To find your polling place, visit the My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
“We’re seeing very high levels of voter turnout and I want every voter in Georgia to have the best experience possible,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “I urge everyone to check My Voter Page and verify their polling place.”
Voters must bring photo ID to the polls to cast a ballot.
