ATLANTA — U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker raised more than $5.4 million during the fourth quarter of last year, the Republican's campaign reported Wednesday.
Walker's fundraising during October, November and December brought his total to nearly $10 million since he entered the race for the GOP nomination to oppose incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., five months ago.
“Team Herschel is so grateful for our friends and supporters across Georgia and the United States who are helping our campaign," Walker said. “As we travel all over the Peach State, we are meeting thousands of hardworking Georgians who are fed up with the direction our country is headed."
"Georgia Republicans are clearly united behind Herschel Walker and are ready to take on Senator Warnock," added Scott Paradise, Walker's campaign manager.
"This race will provide Georgians with a clear choice: a senator who votes in lockstep with President Biden or a conservative leader who will fight for America. We will have the resources to make that case and plan to do so through November.”
The former University of Georgia football great has the backing of former President Donald Trump, who urged Walker to run. Trump and Walker have known each other since Walker signed on to play for Trump's New Jersey-based United States Football League team in 1983.
Walker's fourth-quarter contributions came from 44,364 individual donors in all 50 states.
Walker will file additional details of his fourth-quarter fundraising by the Jan. 31 deadline set by the Federal Election Commission.
He likely will lead the other candidates in May's Republican Senate primary in the money race. The rest of the GOP field includes Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, banking executive Latham Saddler and small business owner Kelvin King.
Warnock has yet to release his fourth-quarter fundraising results but reported $17.2 million cash on hand through the third quarter.
