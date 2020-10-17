Election Day is little more than two weeks away, but early voting is already taking place in Cobb as residents cast their ballots in critical races at the local, state and federal level.
Advance voting began Monday, more than three weeks before Election Day on Nov. 3, and Cobb voters shattered a record for turnout on the first day of voting.
On Monday, 7,652 Cobb residents voted at one of nine available in-person polling locations, more than twice the 3,697 voters who filed in-person ballots on the first day of early voting in 2016. Two additional polling places will open later this month for advance voting, and residents will be able to cast their ballots on weekdays and Saturdays through Oct. 30.
The Big RacesThe ballot is headlined by the race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden for president of the United States, but other key races include local, state and federal elections.
At the county level, Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce is facing a challenge from Democrat Lisa Cupid, presently the commissioner for District 4 in south Cobb.
Three Republican school board members are up for reelection and facing Democratic challengers.
Additionally, Craig Owens, the commander of Precinct 2 in the Cobb County Police Department, is challenging Sheriff Neil Warren for his post. Cobb voters will also decide the races for Clerk of Superior Court and county commissioner for District 2.
At the state level, Cobb voters will have a say in more than a dozen state House seats and a pair of state Senate seats.
In an unusual election year, Cobb voters will have two U.S. Senate election races to decide. First, Democrat Jon Ossoff is challenging incumbent Republican David Perdue for his Senate seat for a full 6-year term.
Second, 20 candidates are on the ballot in a special election to complete the unfinished term of Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga.
Isakson retired at the end of 2019 for health reasons.
Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Republican Kelly Loeffler to replace Isakson until the election in November. Loeffler is running to keep that seat, along with the other 19 candidates to finish the Senate term, which ends in 2022.
Casting your ballot
Cobb voters can cast absentee ballots or vote in person. According to the Cobb elections office, voters who have applied for an absentee can still vote in person, but they must cancel their ballots online or bring the ballot to their polling place so an election staffer can cancel it. On Monday, election workers had to cancel 1,386 absentee ballot applications before present voters could go to the machines, according to the elections office.
To vote absentee, Cobb voters can send their ballots through the mail, deliver them to a poll manager at an early voting location or drop them off in one of 16 official drop boxes scattered throughout the county. Voters can track the status of their submitted absentee ballots online on their Georgia My Voter Page or at georgia.ballottrax.net/voter/.
Safety at the pollsVoting in person at a finite number of voting locations means there is a chance for large crowds at the polls. According to the Cobb elections office, polling places will not be able to guarantee 6 feet of spacing between voting machines for voters to practice social distancing. Election staffers will provide a sanitized stylus to voters for use at the voting machines, and sanitizer will be available at the polls.
According to the Cobb elections office, masks are not required to vote in person, but poll workers will encourage voters to wear masks. Polling places will also have some masks available for voters who do not have their own.
Where to vote earlyCobb voters can vote early at 11 polling locations across the county until Oct. 30. Wait times for the polling sites are listed online at cobbelections.org.
Cobb County residents can vote at the following locations between now and Oct. 30 for early voting:
Cobb County Elections & Registration
736 Whitlock Ave
Marietta, GA 30064
Monday-Friday, Oct. 19-30:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17th and Oct. 24:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
West Cobb Regional Library
1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Monday — Friday, Oct. 19-30:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Art Place-Blackbox Theatre
3330 Sandy Plains Road
Marietta, GA 30066
Monday — Friday, Oct. 19-30:
7a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
East Cobb Government Service Center
4400 Lower Roswell Road
Marietta, GA 30068
Monday — Friday, Oct. 19-30:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
Monday — Friday, Oct. 19-30:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
South Cobb Regional Library
805 Clay Road
Mableton, GA 30126
Monday — Friday, Oct. 19-30:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ward Recreation Center
4845 Dallas Hwy
Powder Springs, GA 30127
Monday — Friday, Oct. 19-30:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
North Cobb Senior Center
3900 S Main St.
Acworth, GA 30101
Monday — Friday, Oct. 19-30:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ben Robertson Community Center
2753 Watts Drive
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Monday — Friday, Oct. 19-30
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ron Anderson Recreation Center
3820 Macedonia Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
Monday — Friday, Oct. 19-30
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Smyrna Community Center
200 Village Green Cir. SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Monday — Friday, Oct. 19-30:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Election Day, voters must report to the polling location assigned to their precinct. Voters can find this precinct on their Georgia My Voter Page. According to the Cobb elections office, several polling locations have changed since the 2018 general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.