A group of voters has sued and asked a judge to extend the deadline to submit absentee ballots for those voters affected by the Cobb elections office’s failure to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots.
The suit, filed Sunday against the Cobb Board of Elections and other officials, seeks emergency relief for the affected voters.
State law requires that absentee ballots be returned by the close of voting on Election Day (Tuesday at 7 p.m.). The suit is seeking an injunction from a Cobb Superior Court judge to extend that deadline for affected Cobb voters to Nov. 14, which is the deadline for ballots from citizens overseas and military.
The plaintiffs include four Cobb voters who live out of state (three are college students, one is taking care of her elderly mother), and the Cobb County Democracy Center, a voter education group. The suit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, the Southern Poverty Law Center and law firm Dechert LLP.
“Hundreds of eligible Cobb County voters did everything right and yet find themselves on the brink of total disenfranchisement because they were never mailed their absentee ballots, as is required under Georgia law,” said Jonathan Topaz, a staff attorney with the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, in a news release. “Even Cobb County has acknowledged they made a ‘critical error’ and ‘let these voters down.’ Only this court can right the wrong done to these hundreds of voters and ensure that they are able to exercise their fundamental right to vote in this November election.”
Cobb elections acknowledged Friday that it had failed to send out 1,036 absentee ballots. Elections Director Janine Eveler apologized for the mistake, calling it a “critical error.”
Election workers did not load the requests into a mailing machine that prints the ballots and places them in envelopes to be mailed, Cobb elections said.
Of those 1,036 voters, 271 canceled their absentee ballot request and voted during early voting, the county said.
The county in recent days has been sending ballots to out-of-state voters via overnight mail, including pre-paid return envelopes. Staff are also trying to contact voters via email or phone to notify them of the situation. The county urged affected voters who have not yet voted or received their ballot to vote in-person on Election Day.
“Although some of these voters have voted in person and County Defendants overnight mailed absentee ballots to a small number of others, hundreds of other Cobb County voters — through no fault of their own — find themselves nearing total disenfranchisement because they never received the absentee ballots Defendants pledged and had a duty to provide,” the lawsuit states.
Eveler attributed the error in part to exhaustion, saying many of the absentee ballot staff have been working 80 or more hours per week.
State law requires the elections office to mail absentee ballots within three days of receiving a voter's request for one. Before the error was discovered, Eveler told Cobb legislators on a Zoom call last week that her office had struggled, but been successful, in complying with that provision.
The ACLU and SPLC blamed the mistake on S.B. 202, the controversial election law signed into law last year. Previously, voters could request ballots up to 180 days before an election, and county election offices could start mailing them 49 days before an election. The law shortened those parameters to 78 and 29 days, respectively.
“There is a direct correlation between the state's sweeping anti-voter law, S.B. 202, and Cobb County's failure to get over a thousand registered voters their absentee ballots,” said Rahul Garabadu, the ACLU of Georgia’s senior voting rights attorney, in a news release. “The anti-voter law put tremendous pressure on elections officials to accomplish a number of responsibilities under a very tight deadline, and in Cobb County, that pressure has resulted in a huge error and hundreds of voters at risk of being disenfranchised.”
Cobb Board of Elections Chair Tori Silas believes the reduced time frames was a factor, along with staff turnover in the elections office, she said over the weekend.
